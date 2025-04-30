New Panthers signing is already on thin ice after 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Morgan isn't one for sentiment. He's solely focused on making the Carolina Panthers better, and one recent signing could already be on thin ice following the team's selections during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Panthers traded up twice on Day 2. Morgan spent his first-round pick on wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He got aggressive to ensure he wouldn't be left without some talented edge rushers, double-dipping in the second and third rounds for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.

That'll have a ripple effect on others. All eyes will now be on Patrick Jones II to see if he can firmly establish himself in a different environment.

The former Pittsburgh standout signed a two-year, $15 million deal with a $7.23 million signing bonus and $10.25 million guaranteed to prise him from the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Jones provides an extra sense of energy and urgency that wasn't evident in 2024. Even so, the acquisitions of Scourton and Umanmielen could shift the landscape considerably.

Carolina Panthers have an embarrassment of riches in their edge rushing room

Carolina will still utilize Jones; that much is obvious. In what manner remains to be seen, especially considering the presence of D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney also on the squad currently.

This is a nice problem for the Panthers to have. They were devoid of any legitimate depth of starting-caliber quality outside of Clowney and Wonnum last season. If Umanmielen and Scourton hit the ground running, it decreases the margin for error where Jones is concerned.

He's a strong-willed character, so the new additions should provoke a strong response from Jones. The third-round pick in 2021 is coming off a career year with the Vikings, although how much of that was down to Brian Flores' blitz-happy schematics is anyone's guess. The Panthers believe he is someone who can help turn the defensive tide, but Ejiro Evero will also have big plans for his rookie duo, providing their respective transitions go smoothly throughout the summer.

In all honesty, this could potentially impact Clowney more than anything else. He's the elder statesman with one year remaining on his deal. He could now be surplus to requirements depending on how things unfold over Carolina's preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Morgan was noncommital about the veteran's future, which could mean he's made available for trade or even outright released. There's no telling for sure, but the more pass-rushers Carolina has, the better its chances of mounting an NFC South title challenge will be.

The gauntlet has been laid down to Jones. Making his presence felt immediately is crucial.

