NFL analyst drops brutal truth about what’s holding the Panthers back

The Carolina Panthers saved their season in Week 5. However, there is a sense of unpredictability about this squad that means things could still go either way regarding their long-term outlook.

This sentiment was echoed by an NFL analyst, who highlighted the difficulty in gauging the Panthers' current situation.

Their fightback to beat the Miami Dolphins showed how much resolve remains in the locker room. That was the most significant positive outcome to take away. Still, until the team starts performing better and establishes itself as a more complete football operation, it's going to be a proverbial rollercoaster for fans.

Carolina Panthers' wild unpredictably is holding them back through five weeks

Sayre Bedinger from NFL Spin Zone hit the nail on the head after placing the Panthers at No. 15 among teams in the NFC, with only the New York Giants behind them. He wanted to put them higher, but the simple fact is that Canales' squad cannot be trusted until they put a consistent run of results and performances together.

"The Panthers just got a nice win in Week 5, a come-from-behind victory against the Miami Dolphins. I really don't want to put the Panthers this low on the list, but as of right now, they have been one of the more inconsistent teams in the NFC. One week, they're getting absolutely blown out. The next week, they're shutting out the Falcons. I have no idea what to expect from this team on a week-to-week basis, but they've got another fun test coming up this week against the Cowboys." Sayre Bedinger

It's a fair assessment. One week, the Panthers are shutting out the Atlanta Falcons, and the next, they are getting blown out by the New England Patriots. This is a process, and being competitive in the NFL is not easy. Even so, we are going to find out much more about what Carolina is made of this weekend when the Dallas Cowboys come to town.

The Panthers need to stop the high-octane Dallas offense led by NFL MVP candidate Dak Prescott. They need to score quickly against a mundane Cowboys' defense. They cannot afford costly turnovers early in the contest, and they must show the correct resolve from start to finish.

If the Panthers can pull off a win, perhaps fans around the league and the media will start looking at them a little differently. If this ends up being another one-sided contest in favor of Dallas, it's back to square one for Canales.