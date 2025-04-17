NFL analyst goes against the grain with contentious Panthers draft claim

One doesn't have to look far or read too much between the lines to link the Carolina Panthers and Jalon Walker heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. All signs point to the Georgia edge rusher being under strong consideration, although Dan Morgan is eager for a trade-down offer to come along to boost his assets in the later rounds.

If no suitable compensation package arrives, Walker is the betting favorite to be chosen. Dave Canales and Morgan have both gushed about the player throughout their pre-draft interviews. They aren't exactly renowned for not tipping their hand, so there's plenty of merit attached to the widespread projections around the media.

That's not an opinion shared by everyone.

Carolina Panthers urged to steer away from Jalon Walker at No. 8 overall

Bryce Lazenby from Newsweek placed Walker atop his list of prospects that the Panthers should avoid when the draft rolls around. The analyst thought his tweener status presented a potential complication. He also thought that the former Bulldog would be better suited to a more established defense — something Carolina doesn't possess in its current state.

"Jalon Walker is the most common mock draft selection for the Panthers in the first round. And, on paper, it makes sense. Walker is a talented defender and the Panthers had one of the worst defenses in the league last year. However, Walker is a tweener, not really having a true position. The Georgia product doesn't appear to have the chops to be an off-ball coverage linebacker, but also doesn't show an elite natural ability as a pass-rusher. The Panthers need defenders who can come into a specific role and make an immediate impact. Walker would be better off landing on a team with an already solid defense that can develop his talents." Bryce Lazenby

To say this goes against the grain would be an understatement. No prospect is a sure thing, of course, but Walker's dynamic traits and exceptional leadership behind the scenes make him a great fit in Carolina. The versatility is just a bonus.

Morgan revealed that the Panthers are assessing Walker as an edge rusher. He could be a long-awaited replacement for Frankie Luvu, who was sorely missed last season after he departed in free agency for the Washington Commanders. Having an explosive chess piece capable of being moved around to exploit mismatches is only going to help Evero's cause. It's also among Carolina's most pressing remaining priorities.

The Panthers don't have much to scare teams on the edge. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum are serviceable but nothing more. Patrick Jones II should provide an injection of energy that was sorely lacking last time around. Even so, none of the aforementioned trio comes with game-wrecking potential that keeps opposing offensive coordinators up at night.

Walker could be that with some extra polish. He's fast, strong, and instinctive. His football IQ is already high, so there's a lot to work with en route to a Day 1 impact.

Nothing has been ruled out or confirmed as yet. There's a chance Morgan will move back if the right offer comes along. There's a chance Walker could be gone by the time Carolina goes on the clock. It's a guessing game until further notice, but fans have faith that the new and improved front-office operation will make the right calls.

If that ends up being Walker, the better Carolina's defensive hopes will be.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis