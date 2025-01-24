NFL analyst's 'no-brainer' Panthers cap casualty couldn't be more obvious

Dan Morgan is currently assessing where his Carolina Panthers roster is and what more is required to take the next step. The team made some genuine progress over the second half of 2024, but not everyone will come along for the ride.

The Panthers need to free up more funds on their salary cap. They don't have much dead cap money as yet, although that will probably increase if Austin Corbett isn't brought back and some early sacrifices emerge. It's a tricky spot for Morgan and Brandt Tilis, so identifying the correct disposable assets is essential for a more sustainable future.

Some decisions will be more difficult than others. There is one obvious candidate to be moved on ahead of time. A strong performance in Week 18 at the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't keep Miles Sanders from facing the chop. Certainly not when considering his overall body of work since joining the Panthers.

Analyst names Miles Sanders as 'no-brainer' Carolina Panthers cap casualty

This was a subject brought up by Alex Ballentine from The Bleacher Report. The analyst named Sanders as Carolina's No. 1 cap casualty this offseason. He even went as far as to say this should be a no-brainer decision for Morgan when push comes to shove.

"This one's a no-brainer. [Miles] Sanders isn't a pure cap casualty in the sense that the Panthers would probably be cutting him even if it wasn't going to save them $5.2 million against the cap. Sanders signed a four-year contract in 2023, and the Panthers have gotten very little in return. Sanders has rushed for 637 yards in two seasons with Carolina. He's averaging 3.5 yards per carry and only got 55 carries in 2024. It's clear the Panthers' coaching staff prefers other options in the backfield, so cutting Sanders is an obvious move." Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report

Sanders had a rough time with injuries. He couldn't generate any positive momentum and lost his starting job to Chuba Hubbard. The Penn State product was relegated to an afterthought, only getting significant responsibilities in the regular-season finale because there was nobody else to shoulder the load.

Credit to Sanders for making a lasting contribution. That might not save him from being cut in Carolina, but it demonstrated to other potential suitors that he still has something to offer.

The Pro Bowler remains confident in his abilities. Carolina also has questions to answer at the running back position after Jonathon Brooks suffered another torn ACL in his third game. However, a better solution could be found for a lot cheaper all things considered.

Cutting Sanders with one year remaining on his deal comes with $5.22 million in salary-cap savings and $2.95 million in dead money. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but this seems like the most realistic outcome until further notice.

And in all honesty, Sanders can have no complaints.

He had countless opportunities to prove himself and couldn't meet the required standard. One could argue that bad luck played a part, but that won't matter considering Morgan is running the Panthers' football operation with more professionalism.

Sanders will find alternative employment if this scenario comes to fruition. But the margin for error is long gone with another strong crop of prospects emerging from the college ranks.

Something the Panthers would also be wise to take advantage of.

