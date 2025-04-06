NFL analyst says quiet part out loud about Bryce Young's outlook in 2025

Bryce Young made incredible strides when reinstalled into the starting lineup last season. Getting benched was a humbling experience for the quarterback. But thankfully from the Carolina Panthers' perspective, it brought the correct response.

This was incredibly positive when all hope seemed lost once upon a time. Even so, one NFL analyst questioned whether Young's resurgence would continue entering a crucial Year 3 of his professional career.

The Panthers believe in Young. They felt confident enough in the options available to transition their primary investments onto the defensive side of the football. That's a risk, but one that was necessary after Ejiro Evero's unit put together a historically bad campaign in 2024.

Young is trending up. He'll know how much hard work is ahead and that complacency cannot become an issue. At the same time, he's got a chance to build on his newfound confidence with stability around the franchise for the first time under David Tepper's ownership.

Analyst throws fresh skepticism on Bryce Young's chances of improving further

David Latham from Last Word on Sports took an in-depth look at Young's early fantasy football outlook next season. The analyst acknowledged that his improved production could be the start of something more sustainable. However, he still thought Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the better option given he's got an elite weapon to depend upon.

"Could Bryce Young maintain his upward development and become a franchise quarterback? Of course. However, this could just as easily be a fluke. QB21 is not a ridiculous price by any stretch of the imagination, but Bryce Young is an easy sell when Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is currently priced as the QB22. While he is older, Prescott has a firm hold on his starting job and is paired with an elite receiver in CeeDee Lamb. He should be healthy for the start of the regular season and should provide more consistent production with a similar ceiling." David Latham

Young will hope the likes of Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker can surge their respective contributions next season. Dave Canales believes last year's first-round pick can become a legitimate No. 1 weapon. While the jury is still out, the South Carolina graduate boasts the physical profile to become more influential with another offseason to develop his craft.

The Panthers will rely heavily on their rushing tandem of Chuba Hubbard and free-agent signing Rico Dowdle. Their offensive line became an area of strength in 2024 and should flourish further after Morgan maintained continuity. If Carolina's young pass-catchers meet their end of the bargain, there's a good chance Young can excel.

More reinforcements should be arriving for the Heisman Trophy winner at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Panthers will likely spend their early picks on defense, but there's more flexibility now after some impressive arrivals in free agency. If another explosive offensive weapon or two arrives, the better Young's chances will be.

The Panthers will go as far as Young takes them. Hopefully, the signal-caller has enough growth left to remove any remaining skepticism regarding his long-term outlook.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis