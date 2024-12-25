NFL analyst tips Panthers' recent arrival for crucial audition over stretch run

The Carolina Panthers aren't playing for anything other than pride over their final two games of the 2024 season. They're planning for the future, which means getting a look at everyone on the depth chart would do wonders for their assessments heading into a pivotal offseason.

Dave Canales' squad is still fighting hard despite their concerning predicament. Their overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals — knocking the NFC West team out of playoff contention along the way — was proof positive of that. However, giving those on the fringes a chance to shine wouldn't be the worst idea in the world before everyone goes their separate ways.

Carolina Panthers would benefit from getting a look at Velus Jones Jr.

This was a sentiment echoed by Matt Holder from The Bleacher Report. The analyst highlighted Velus Jones Jr. as someone the Panthers should give a prolonged audition to down the stretch. Something that would provide clarity about whether he's worthy of an extended stay in 2025.

"Carolina is at a point in the season where it is trying to see which players can contribute in the future. [Velus] Jones was recently plucked off the Jaguars' practice squad and has a unique skill set as a wide receiver, running back and kick returner. At this point, the club might as well get him on the field as much as possible to see what the former third-round pick can bring. He might be able to reach his full potential with a creative offensive play-caller like Canales and become the next Cordarrelle Patterson." Matt Holder, The Bleacher Report

Jones is a dynamic weapon with the football in his hands. Injury problems haven't helped since arriving in the pros, but the talent is undeniable. The Panthers recognized this too after plucking him off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in the immediate aftermath of Jonathon Brooks' second torn ACL.

The former Tennessee standout has been a healthy scratch over his first two weeks with the team. Chuba Hubbard is carrying the backfield load almost single-handed with Miles Sanders also on injured reserve. Canales acknowledged some big decisions are required in the room. What that means for Jones' status is anyone's guess.

Carolina wouldn't be losing anything by giving Jones a couple of opportunities to showcase his credentials. His versatility could enable Canales to be a little more creative with his play designs and provide yards after the catch looks by pulling offensive linemen. And who knows, it might be a surprise the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons don't see coming over the next fortnight.

This would also take some heat off Hubbard, minimizing the risk of unnecessary punishment after a grueling campaign for the Oklahoma State product. His 250 carries so far are a career-high and rank sixth-most league-wide. He's proven his worth as a core foundational piece. Giving some unknowns a shot — provided there is enough confidence attached — seems smart for the long term.

Jones boasts some useful physical traits. It hasn't quite come together just yet, but he'd relish the prospect of getting to work with such an imposing protection carving up running lanes in front of him.

Whether he'll be afforded this luxury is another matter.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis