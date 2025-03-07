NFL Combine confusion could present Carolina Panthers with dream draft scenario

Attention is firmly focused on free agency and what the Carolina Panthers could acquire from the veteran pool. This will lay the groundwork to hopefully provide some flexibility when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

One Panthers insider believes they could get the answer to their prayers on the defensive line if things fall in the team's favor.

It's no secret that the Panthers need help defensively. No position group should be safe from comprehensive changes. Morgan acknowledged this during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. He'll stop at nothing to give Ejiro Evero the tools needed to implement his 3-4 scheme effectively next time around.

There's growing speculation around the Panthers being active in free agency to find immediate difference-makers. Some intriguing options such as All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson are available on the trade market. This also happens to be a deep draft class for defensive linemen that Morgan should put to good use.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Mason Graham could fall to No. 8 overall

Joe Person from The Athletic handed Carolina a dream scenario in his latest mock draft. Mason Graham's measurements at the combine are leading some to drop him down the pecking order. If this scenario comes to fruition, it's an opportunity the Panthers cannot afford to overlook.

"The Panthers have been open about wanting to improve the defensive line. [Mason] Graham would be a big piece in helping Dave Canales and Ejiro Evero do so. The question is whether he’ll make it to 8. But there’s a chance Graham slips a bit after weighing in at 296 pounds (about 20 lighter than some expected), with 32-inch arms that scouts consider short-ish. Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, who’s been a popular pick for the Panthers at 8 and will reportedly miss his pro day with a quad strain, also came in on the small side in his combine measurements. With the Panthers’ D-line emphasis, it could be another Georgia defender who’s the pick if Graham is off the board — edge rusher Mykel Williams." Joe Person

Graham was lighter in weight and the arms were shorter than initially projected. Getting tied up in measurables and ignoring his elite-level production throughout his time with Michigan would be extremely foolish. This is as close to a sure thing as you're likely to find in this year's class.

This solves a significant need for the Panthers. They are desperate for legitimate game-changers on the defensive front to put alongside Derrick Brown. A'Shawn Robinson flashed pass-rushing promise but struggled against the run. Shy Tuttle is not a nose tackle and might be a cut candidate depending on what reinforcements arrive.

Graham, who reportedly met with the Panthers at the NFL Scouting Combine, changes that in an instant. He's instinctive and forceful. He knows how to create havoc through a unique blend of explosiveness and agility for a man his size. The prospect is technically sound with enough intelligence to identify plays developing and react accordingly. There are very few, if any, holes in his game.

It'll be a nervous wait for the Panthers. Graham could go in the top five or just before Carolina goes on the clock. He could fall into their laps, but there's just no telling for sure.

That's why Morgan cannot leave anything to chance. He must scour the free-agent market for additions first. This represents a safer bet than waiting around for Graham, whose talent is more than deserving of being among the first prospects taken in April. But make no mistake, he should be Carolina's No. 1 priority above all else.

Morgan will have contingency plans in place. However, it would be surprising if he didn't have a close eye on Graham's status over the seven picks before Carolina takes the spotlight.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis