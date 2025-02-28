NFL Draft oracle's Tetairoa McMillan projection could play into Panthers' hands

Finding better weapons for quarterback Bryce Young is high on the Carolina Panthers' list of priorities this offseason. Given they've only got $29.86 million in available salary-cap space right now, going down the NFL Draft route might be the best way to accomplish this feat.

This starts in the wide receiver room. There is perhaps a more pressing need at the tight-end spot with Ian Thomas departing and Tommy Tremble testing the market. Still, every productive signal-caller needs a legitimate No. 1 weapon to depend upon in key moments.

One prospect is catching the eye more than most during the assessment process. Tetairoa McMillan is perceived by most analysts as the best wide receiver emerging from the college ranks this year. His size, explosiveness, and playmaking ability make him a first-round lock. However, one respected draft guru believes the Arizona standout could go lower than some anticipate.

Carolina Panthers should watch Tetairoa McMillan's closely after Mel Kiper Jr.'s projection

Mel Kiper Jr. from ESPN threw cold water on McMillan's chances of being a top 10 pick based on conversations with people around the league. He placed him at No. 22 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in his latest mock draft, citing concern about whether the wideout can replicate his contested catch prowess versus elite-level cornerbacks in the pros.

"We talk about contested [catch]. That was against college corners. Most of those guys aren't going to be in the NFL. In the NFL, will he be as effective in those types of situations against the best in the world? That's still to be determined. There's a range for Tetairoa McMillan. Top 10's a little rich right now, talking to people in the league. Somewhere 12-to-22 is the range and not top 10 when you have conversations with the NFL. So it's going to be really interesting with Tetairoa McMillan." Mel Kiper Jr.

This development shouldn't go unnoticed by the Panthers. They have the No. 8 overall selection and an obvious need to find defensive reinforcements. But if general manager Dan Morgan can rectify some glaring complications in free agency, it could give him the luxury needed to take a swing with McMillan in the first round.

If Kiper's conversations with people in the league are accurate, the Panthers could also get McMillan with a trade back. It's a deep draft class for edge rushers, defensive linemen, and tight ends. That's not the case at wide receiver, so adding arguably the premier guy while accumulating more picks by moving back represents a win-win scenario.

Of course, this is also smoke and mirrors season. Teams use the media to their advantage at this time of year. Taking everything with a pinch of salt, especially at this early stage, is crucial.

Morgan seemed happy enough when discussing his wide receiver options. He wants more playmakers, but the Panthers have faith in Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Both flashed as rookies and could increase their respective contributions with the correct development during the preparation period.

Nothing can be dismissed right now. But if Morgan puts the resources available to good use defensively from the veteran pool, the chances of an offensive player in the first round increase.

Whether it's McMillan or someone else, that'll be great news for Young entering a crucial third season.

