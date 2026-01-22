NFL insider buzz hints Panthers may catch unexpected break in Ejiro Evero saga

The Carolina Panthers are nervously awaiting developments before learning whether Ejiro Evero will stay or go in 2026.

He's had three head-coaching interviews so far, and one of those positions has already been filled. The Atlanta Falcons went with Kevin Stefanski, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders as the other interested parties who wanted to learn more.

The Raiders even brought Evero to Las Vegas for an in-person interview earlier this week. They have other candidates in mind, but a recent report suggests the Panthers will have their defensive coordinator back for another season.

Raiders may go with an offensive mind over Ejiro Evero to be their next head coach

NFL insider Jordan Schultz, citing sources from around the league, believes the Raiders are honing in on an offensive-minded head coach to pair with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. He mentioned Klint Kubiak and Davis Mills as hot candidates to take over for Pete Carroll, leaving Evero out of luck.

Here’s more on the #Raiders HC search and what the league-wide belief is on which direction they are leaning: pic.twitter.com/7dASvBCIc6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 21, 2026

If this scenario comes to fruition, it would leave only the Steelers as a viable option for Evero. They've met virtually with the coach but haven't yet confirmed whether an in-person meeting will be scheduled. If nothing comes from the initial interest, the Panthers are going to welcome him back.

Head coach Dave Canales revealed after the season that Evero was extended despite masterminding a historically bad 2024 campaign. This was surprising to almost everyone, and some sections of the fan base remain unconvinced by his 3-4 system and soft zone coverage. Those in power hold a very different opinion, and judging by the three interview requests he received, the league does as well.

Evero's defense improved with enhanced personnel. If general manager Dan Morgan makes the right additions during his third recruitment period at the helm, there's a good chance further performance enhancements will arrive when competitive action resumes.

There is no doubt that Evero will be a head coach one day. If this cycle comes too soon, that's going to benefit the Panthers in the short term. And leaving him under contract will ensure they get a compensatory draft pick when his inevitable promotion elsewhere arrives.

Until then, Canales and Evero will continue to build the Panthers on the coaching side. Making the playoffs was a massive bonus, but there is a lot of hard work ahead. And considering how important continuity is, his presence should be a significant asset to call upon.

Nothing has been confirmed, but the smoke suggests Las Vegas will not be pulling the trigger on Evero.