NFL insiders say quiet part out loud about Panthers' Trey Hendrickson interest

Even though the Carolina Panthers were named among the interested suitors for All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson, some fans remained skeptical enough not to get their hopes up.

Hendrickson is among the league's most prolific pass-rushers. The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly entertaining trade offers, but hope hasn't completely disintegrated regarding an extension being reached. NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that the Panthers had thrown their hat into the ring. Whether general manager Dan Morgan is willing to meet the asking price is another matter.

Adding Hendrickson would instantly legitimize Carolina's ambitious project. There would be nobody happier about this move than defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, but some are already questioning whether this represents a good fit for his underperforming 3-4 base scheme.

Carolina Panthers seem way down the list of potential Trey Hendrickson suitors

Cody Benjamin and Jared Dubin from CBS Sports placed the Panthers among the teams who could enter the Hendrickson sweepstakes. However, they said the quiet part out loud by sitting them right at the bottom of viable destinations in their current state.

"The Panthers had a dreadful pass rush last season, generating pressure on just 25.2% of dropbacks (dead last) and also ranking dead last in average time to pressure (2.75 seconds). They could get some additional juice from Day 2 draft picks Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, but [Trey] Hendrickson would obviously be a completely different caliber of player to drop into Ejiro Evero's defense." Cody Benjamin and Jared Dubin

Morgan is right to inquire about what it might take to land Hendrickson. There is also no doubt that the Panthers would have been put off by the first-round pick and young defensive player the Bengals are supposedly looking for in negotiations.

That doesn't align with the way Morgan has run the football operation over the last two years. He's gone through on his promise to build through the draft while addressing the trenches with free-agent additions. It's been a recipe for success that stabilized the franchise. At the same time, getting the chance to acquire someone with Hendrickson's credentials is a tempting proposition.

Benjamin and Dubin are right. The Panthers are a lively outsider but nothing more. They are not in a position to push their chips into the middle for an all-in trade that could get them over the hump. And Morgan wants a gradual route back into contention, not a quick fix.

Fans are impatient. The Panthers have languished among the bottom feeders for years, and they are only now just starting to show signs of life. Hendrickson might be a step too far right now, but at least Carolina is entering these conversations again.

That's one solace fans can hold onto heading into the new season.

