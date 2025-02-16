NFL mock draft projects Panthers GM Dan Morgan to make his most daring move yet

Dan Morgan has flexibility entering the 2025 NFL Draft. One recent proposal saw the Carolina Panthers put this to good use by trading up for an elite-level prospect.

Morgan has to make every resource count. The Panthers don't have much money to spend right now, although that will change heading into free agency. How much money they can free up remains to be seen, but it only raises the urgency to maximize the nine draft selections at Carolina's disposal.

The Panthers need help almost everywhere. This bears more significance on defense after a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024.

Carolina was devoid of legitimate starting talent or sufficient depth. That's a dangerous combination and opposing offenses had no trouble exploiting these frailties. Morgan conceded he didn't do enough to help Evero. Expect that to change throughout his second recruitment period at the helm.

Carolina Panthers trade up for Michigan DL Mason Graham in 2025 mock draft

Lou Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone touted an aggressive trade-up for the Panthers in his latest mock draft. A deal was hypothetically struck with the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall. The prize? Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham.

"The Carolina Panthers trade up several spots with the New England Patriots to take Mason Graham, the defensive tackle from Michigan. The Panthers try to strengthen the middle of their defense and perhaps also add a pass rush element to their defense, which is absolutely something they are missing." Lou Scataglia

Others are gaining more headlines, but Graham could be the best player to come from this draft class when it's all said and done. He's a genuine disruptor on the interior who can impact proceedings in all phases. The agility, power, and explosiveness represent exceptional traits that should transition well to the pros.

Whether this is something the Panthers contemplate is debatable. Morgan has a lot of holes to fill and a long-term strategy in place. He won't want to sacrifice future flexibility with so many glaring needs elsewhere. But if there was one player in this class who could be worth it, it's Graham.

Slotting Graham next to Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown would instantly become a dominant tandem. It wouldn't solve everything for the Panthers, but it gets them a lot closer. Moving into the top five won't be cheap, so the chances are slim all things considered.

There's a chance Graham could be available at No. 8 overall. Some mock drafts have the former Wolverine slipping through the cracks and into Carolina's lap. That represents a dream scenario that shouldn't take Morgan too long to turn in his card.

Whether it's Graham or someone else, the Panthers must prioritize their defensive front with the same urgency they did with the offensive line in Morgan's first offseason. This is a deep draft class for defensive linemen and edge rushers. Taking advantage of that will make a huge difference.

Trading into the top five would be a jaw-dropping development sure to raise a few eyebrows among the fanbase. But there's just no telling what Graham's presence could do for Carolina's defense if this scenario came to fruition.

Watch this space…

