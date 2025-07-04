NFL writer stuns with outrageous Panthers trade idea that baffles fans

The Carolina Panthers are banking on their ground game to set the table on offense after some impressive acquisitions this offseason. That didn't stop one NFL writer from proclaiming that a new arrival could be traded if things don't go according to plan.

Dave Canales wants to be stubborn in his quest to establish the run. The Panthers were too reliant on Chuba Hubbard last season, which stemmed from Miles Sanders' underperformance and another devastating injury to Jonathon Brooks.

Second-year general manager Dan Morgan took action this offseason. Sanders was released, and Brooks went to the physically unable-to-perform list. The Panthers spent the No. 114 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft on Trevor Etienne. They also caused a stir with the signing of Rico Dowdle in free agency.

NFL writer believes Carolina Panthers could trade Rico Dowdle if improvements don't arrive

Dowdle and Hubbard have the potential to be a dynamic one-two punch, with Etienne providing pass-catching assistance during his rookie transition. This is going to make things easier for everybody, but Matthew Schmidt from Sports Illustrated painted a much bleaker picture.

The writer thought that Dowdle could be a trade chip if the Panthers aren't in playoff contention by the trade deadline. He thought it would make sense to move him, given that the former South Carolina star only signed a one-year deal this offseason.

"He almost surely isn't going to supplant [Chuba] Hubbard as Carolina's featured back, and it stands to reason that [Trevor] Etienne could receive plenty of touches throughout the campaign. Let's say the Panthers are clearly out of playoff contention come the trade deadline. It would make complete sense for them to move Dowdle, who just rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024 and brings impressive versatility at the halfback position. There are always plenty of teams searching for playmakers midseason, and given that Dowdle is only on a one-year contract, it is beyond feasible that Carolina could attempt to move him in the middle of the fall." Matthew Schmidt

The Panthers won five games last year. Morgan moved both Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson before the 2024 trade deadline, but they were lost causes. That's not the case with Dowdle, who's coming off a campaign where he went over 1,000 rushing yards with the Dallas Cowboys and has plenty of good football left in the tank.

Trading Dowdle, whether they are in postseason contention or not, leaves the Panthers short in the backfield. Brooks won't be back until 2026. Etienne is a rookie trying to make his way. Hubbard is capable of shouldering a heavy burden, but Carolina wants to keep him fresh to ensure they get maximum value throughout his four-year extension.

Considering the minimal compensation the Panthers would get for Dowdle if interest arrived, keeping him around is more beneficial than a late Day 3 pick or potential pick swap. This should only be considered if Carolina completely capitulates and the team needs to rebuild all over again.

That's a disaster no fan is thinking about right now.

