NFLPA survey supplies Panthers owner David Tepper with brutal reality check

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper shunned the spotlight during the 2024 season. This did nothing to improve his approval rating among the players.

The NFL Players Association released its annual survey, accumulating thoughts from those taking the field on various topics related to their places of employment. Everything from the head coach to travel standards and how their families are treated is included. Even the owners come under scrutiny for good or bad.

Tepper's ownership descended into chaos quickly. The billionaire hedge fund manager came into the franchise claiming that winning was all he wanted. He's failed to achieve this objective as the Panthers' downward spiral saw them become the NFL's laughingstock.

A drink-throwing incident at the Jacksonville Jaguars was the wake-up call Tepper needed. He altered his approach this year, taking a back seat and letting the football people make the big decisions without much meddling. He's focused more on community projects and matters behind the scenes. There have been no interviews, aside from a brief conversation where he proudly proclaimed how happy he was with the new regime of Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and Brandt Tilis.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper given lowly ranking in NFLPA survey

The NFLPA survey supplied Tepper with a brutal reality check around how much work is ahead to improve his reputation. His D- grade ranked 31st out of 32 owners. Not contributing to the culture, shaky conviction regarding team investment, and suspect commitment to building a championship team were among the leading factors behind this poor rating.

"Owner David Tepper’s average rating for perceived willingness to invest in the facilities is 6.12 out of 10 from the Panthers players, a ranking of 29 out of 32 owners in the league. The players feel that ownership only slightly contributes to a positive team culture, a rank of 31 out of 32. The players feel that ownership is only somewhat committed to building a competitive team, a rank of 32 of the 32 NFL owners." NFLPA Survey

Tepper is on the right track, but it was always going to be a long road back to redemption.

The Panthers are winning back respect on the field. Canales installed the right spirit and Bryce Young looks like a potential franchise quarterback. Morgan and Tilis are running the front office with more professionalism and purpose. Tepper is just an innocent bystander in the decision-making process, although he's kept informed of developments.

Changing the Bank of America Stadium turf to grass would go a long way to changing the narrative. Players are heavily critical of the surface and believe it's not fit for purpose with countless serious injuries occurring in recent years. But with Tepper making so much money from his soccer team and concerts, these pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Do you know what cures this over everything else? Winning and ambition.

One only has to look at the Washington Commanders' surge up the NFLPA standings thanks to an A-grade owner and A+ head coach to see that. They improved the infrastructure, enhanced the facilities, and got to work. The immediate results speak for themselves.

Tepper can only dream of such lofty heights right now. But the foundation is slowly being laid for a brighter future.

