NFLPA wants answers after Nic Scourton injury rocks Panthers camp

Losing edge rusher Nic Scourton to a torn ACL on the first day of training camp was a devastating blow to the Carolina Panthers. It's also provoked curious glances about how the injury was caused.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFLPA wants to take a closer look at how Scourton sustained the knee injury and will ask the Panthers for video of the incident before drawing its own conclusion.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL Players Association will review video of the practice to understand the circumstances. If it was a non-contact fluke, that’s one thing. If the Panthers were straying beyond the limits of the acclimation period, it’s another."

There are restrictions about how hard players can go at training camp, especially in the early going. This is not the 80s or 90s when two-a-day practices in pads are the norm. There is an emphasis on player safety, for better or worse, and Scourton's setback is enough to warrant further investigation.

Carolina Panthers shouldn't have anything to worry about with NFLPA's investigation

If it was a freak accident on a wet, slippery surface, there is nothing anybody can do about that. But if it was caused by unnecessary contact without pads, that's much more serious.

The Panthers run a tight ship. They are very player-centric with their best interests at heart. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff are not going to do anything that isn't by the book, so it would be a big surprise if the NFLPA wasn't satisfied by what they find.

This doesn't detract from the fact that Scourton will be a significant loss.

The 2025 second-round pick out of Texas A&M was projected to have a breakout this season alongside free-agent signing Jaelan Phillips on the defensive edge. That now won't happen, so it'll be up to the likes of Princely Umanmielen and Patrick Jones II to fill the void in his absence.

Scourton is young enough and driven enough to ensure this becomes a bump in the road. He's got the tools needed to become a legitimate difference-maker over time. Provided the torn ACL doesn't deny him a loss of explosiveness or burst, that should remain the case.

The NFLPA is doing its due diligence, which is pretty commonplace with those who are dealt harsh injuries at this time of year. The Panthers are cooperating fully, which indicates they have nothing to hide.

Everything should check out as a huge stroke of bad luck and nothing more. But it's a terrible situation for all involved.