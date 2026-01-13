One Panthers veteran blatantly played himself out of Carolina down the stretch

The Carolina Panthers are out of the playoffs after coming within touching distance of securing a blockbuster wild-card upset over the Los Angeles Rams. Attention now turns to an immensely important offseason for general manager Dan Morgan.

And there are some pivotal decisions to make.

The Panthers have already begun the process by signing 15 players to reserve/futures contracts. That is just the start. Next up, Morgan and his staff must decide on the futures of Carolina's free agents before identifying targets to help take the franchise forward.

One of the biggest talking points down the stretch and in the days after Carolina's postseason exit centers on the status of running back Rico Dowdle with the organization.

Carolina Panthers and Rico Dowdle look set to go their separate ways this offseason

Dowdle is out of contract after signing a one-year deal with the Panthers in 2025 free agency. He went over 1,000 rushing yards and earned a $1 million bonus by going over 1,350 yards from scrimmage. However, his regression down the stretch was not well received by the coaching staff, who made him a virtual non-factor in Carolina's two most important contests of the year.

The former South Carolina standout gained 10 rushing yards from seven carries in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Things were even worse versus the Rams, with Dowdle accumulating just nine yards on the ground from five touches. Head coach Dave Canales trusted Chuba Hubbard more, which isn't going to go unnoticed when the time comes to determine the free-agent signing's fate.

With Jonathon Brooks returning from a torn ACL, the money already committed to Hubbard, and the team still being high on rookie fourth-rounder Trevor Etienne's long-term outlook, the writing was on the wall for Dowdle without elite-level production at the business end of the campaign. That didn't materialize, and his clapback at fans on social media suggests his time with the franchise is probably over.

The line didn’t just fall off a cliff trust me lil bro! You’ll see 😈🤞🏾 https://t.co/rrnuN5cBEg pic.twitter.com/cw1PoP7Xiz — Rico Dowdle (@ricodowdle) January 12, 2026

This was a win-win transaction for both parties. It gave the Panthers good production at relatively low cost while Brooks made his way back from another serious health complication. It provided Dowdle with the chance to show what he could do as the focal point.

That should ensure there is a market for the veteran when he enters free agency. Whether he's done enough to become an undisputed No. 1 option elsewhere is another matter.

Dowdle's time in Carolina fizzled out after a meteoric early rise. It's all part of the business, and it's starting to look like a parting of the ways is imminent.