Panthers analyst raises the stakes for $45 million gamble that hasn't paid off

Dan Morgan didn't get into a bidding war for free-agent defensive lineman Milton Williams last year. The Carolina Panthers thought they'd pulled off a massive coup before the New England Patriots came in over the top, and those in power didn't believe he was worth what the newly crowned AFC Conference champions were willing to pay.

The Panthers thought they could get similar production for cheaper, signing Tershawn Wharton from the Kansas City Chiefs. One year into the move, and questions are already being asked.

Wharton's impact was hindered by injuries that restricted him to just nine games. He logged two sacks and eight pressures, but his influence was a far cry from what Williams brought to the table in New England.

Carolina Panthers analyst turns up the heat on Tershawn Wharton after underwhelming season

The former Missouri S&T standout's cap number is skyrocketing next season. That raises expectations even higher, leaving Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated to wonder if this could be his final year in Carolina if improvements aren't made.

"[Tershawn] Wharton was dreadful against the run this season and didn't do enough as a pass rusher to make up for it. The Panthers expected him to be a difference-maker, hence the reason why they awarded him a three-year, $45 million contract. He has a potential out in his current deal after the 2026 campaign, so if Carolina is unhappy with where things are after next season, they could release him for a dead cap hit of $4.8M." Schuyler Callihan

Wharton will get the benefit of the doubt. Hopefully, he can enhance his consistency with a better run of luck on the health front. That's a win-win for everybody, but it shouldn't prevent the Panthers from adding to their defensive line at some stage during the offseason.

This becomes even more of a need if A'Shawn Robinson is cut to save $10.5 million on Carolina's salary cap. Some experts are urging the Panthers to use their first-round pick on an interior lineman. There will be some intriguing options in free agency to plug holes and bolster depth. That's to be determined, but what cannot be disputed is the need for Wharton to improve his performance.

He wasn't signed to be a rotational piece or an innocent bystander. Wharton was acquired to be a difference-maker, and he's fallen way short of the levels anticipated so far. There is still a chance that could change next season, but time is of the essence.

All hope is not lost with Wharton just yet, but his situation is a lot more precarious this time around.