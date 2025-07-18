Panthers' key offseason move could backfire (but nobody is talking about it)

Dan Morgan took some calculated risks this offseason. The general manager thought this was the best way to take the Carolina Panthers forward. Some moves will pay off, and others will backfire.

That's just the way it is. But if Morgan can secure more hits than misses, the Panthers will be in a good spot to make real progress during the 2025 campaign.

Morgan's primary focus this offseason centered on defensive enhancements. This was the only realistic course of action after watching Ejiro Evero's unit put together an embarrassing campaign that made it into the NFL's record books for all the wrong reasons. Anything else would have been organizational malpractice.

The Panthers spent vast sums in free agency on proven veterans. They added some intriguing young pieces via the draft. Everything's got to come together at training camp, but there is legitimate hope where once there was nothing but pessimism.

One big gamble has to come off. Otherwise, Morgan's grand plan to turn around the defense will be for nothing.

Tershawn Wharton has a big point to prove with the Carolina Panthers

Carolina had a marquee target in mind when the legal tampering period began. Morgan and Brandt Tilis set their sights on Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams. When the New England Patriots came in with a better offer, the Panthers pivoted quickly to sign Tershawn Wharton from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wharton got decent money for someone with one year of decent production. His 6.5 sacks were a career-high by a considerable margin. Confidence is high, but there is a lingering doubt that the former undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T must shake off.

Playing next to an elite-level game-wrecker like Chris Jones freed up enough space for Wharton to take his game up a notch. Whether he can do the same in a more prominent role with a bigger price tag on his shoulders remains to be seen. But the Panthers have placed a huge wager on this being the start of a profitable prime.

Having Derrick Brown and Bobby Brown III alongside him is only going to help his cause. Wharton's explosiveness and work ethic caught the eye, but it'll count for nothing if this cannot be built upon. The pressure is on to produce, and he's off to a good start.

Morgan's hefty investments in the defensive trenches have given the Panthers a sounder base. This will set the tone and make things easier for everybody. But if Carolina doesn't get an immediate return on its investment, the same problems won't be too far behind.

Wharton has talent. Whether he can step out of Jones' shadow in a different environment and become an integral part of the team's plans is another matter.

