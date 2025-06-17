Panthers' big gamble could explode if Xavier Legette flops in 2025

Xavier Legette looks focused and ready to make a bigger impression for the Carolina Panthers in Year 2 of his professional career. However, one NFL analyst warned the wide receiver that a dreaded distinction looms if he cannot make the required strides.

Legette's rookie campaign was a rollercoaster. The No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft had high expectations that weren't quite met. There were genuine flashes of promise, but some ongoing frustrations prevented the wideout from fully taking off.

The Panthers weren't going to wait around. They raised the stakes by selecting Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in 2025. Carolina also spent a sixth-round pick on Jimmy Horn Jr. and signed Hunter Renfrow to see if he can reignite his career. Couple this with the two undrafted signees (Kobe Hudson and Jacolby George) and the options already around, and it's a crowded room.

This is only going to help the offense and quarterback Bryce Young. All hope is not lost with Legette. If anything, having so many options capable of shouldering the load could add more freedom to flourish.

Bust label looms for Xavier Legette is Carolina Panthers don't see improvements

Matt Holder from The Bleacher Report offered a cautionary tale. The analyst named Legette among six second-year players who must bounce back. Otherwise, the draft bust label could enter the discussion.

"[Tetairoa] McMillan and [Adam] Thielen are expected to hold down two of the Panthers' starting spots out wide, leaving [Xavier] Legette to battle it out with fellow second-year pro [Jalen] Coker. While the former outproduced the latter last season, Coker put up similar numbers as Legette on a much smaller sample size. The undrafted free agent hauled in 32 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns in just 11 games and four starts. So, the South Carolina product might begin training camp as a starting wide receiver with the Panthers, but he better be careful this summer or he may lose his spot." Matt Holder

That's a worst-case scenario for Legette. He's carrying himself differently this offseason. There were notable improvements in his catching technique, and he looks fully healthy after undergoing some issues last time around. That's only going to help his cause, and having familiarity with Carolina's scheme and timing with Young is another positive working in his favor.

What comes next is down to Legette. The Panthers will give him a shot to cement the position opposite McMillan long-term. He should have benefited from last season's experiences — the good and the bad. Kicking on is the tricky part, but the athletic pass-catcher isn't lacking urgency that's for sure.

Legette has the tools. If the expected performance enhancements arrive, the draft bust tag will look elsewhere for a victim.

