Panthers' biggest winner from the preseason couldn't be clearer

The Carolina Panthers' preseason slate is finally in the books. And there is one big positive that emerged above all else.

It can be an arduous few weeks for many established veterans. The Panthers were reluctant to get their starters involved for anything more than a series or two. Dave Canales came under fire for his team's lack of execution, but the head coach would rather everyone stayed fresh rather than give them valuable reps in a typical game-day setting.

Whether that gamble pays off remains to be seen. But the absence of Carolina's roster locks gave everyone else a chance to impress. And for Corey Thornton, this represented the perfect platform to boost his ever-flourishing credentials.

Carolina Panthers got a huge surprise with undrafted rookie Corey Thornton

Thornton was a superstar at training camp. The undrafted rookie went from an afterthought to a strong roster contender. His accomplished preseason production only lent further weight to these claims.

The former Louisville standout started as the team's nickel cornerback option against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thornton didn't look out of place once again, so it would be a bombshell of epic proportions if his name wasn't on the 53-man roster.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is suitably impressed by Thornton. His on-field production speaks for itself, but the coach is equally thrilled by the hard work he's putting in behind the scenes during his critical transition.

"He's in early, and he's working on his body, he's meeting extra and watching film, and he's doing everything he needs to do to be successful. I think that reflects in his play, and so, yeah, I mean, it's just a matter of taking advantage of his opportunities. He's a very good skill learner. When you teach him a technique or skill, he can apply it very easily, and for a lot of guys, it might take them time to develop those skills. You can tell him something, and right away, he can apply it, so I think that's kind of where his superpower is." Ejiro Evero via Panthers.com

This work ethic is exactly what attracted Thornton to the Panthers once the draft concluded. He's got the size and scope to fit seamlessly into Evero's schematic concepts. But if he didn't put in the hard yards, the defensive back wouldn't have lasted long.

Thankfully, that wasn't the case.

Thornton met every challenge and passed every test with flying colors. He's comfortably the No. 4 option behind Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Chau Smith-Wade. His versatility will allow him to step in at a moment's notice when called upon. And the athletic attributes he brings to the table are going to help considerably on special teams.

All signs are pointing up for Thornton. And with a little bit of luck, this could be the start of a highly profitable career in Carolina.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis