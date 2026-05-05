Panthers' breakthrough season may have created a problem they cannot escape

The Carolina Panthers achieved more than anyone dreamed of last season. But this is a year-to-year league, and things are projected to be a lot tougher next time around.

Nobody expected the Panthers to win the NFC South in 2025. They may have done so by default, winning eight games. However, head coach Dave Canales' squad proved they could mix it with almost anybody when they were firing on all cylinders.

One only has to look back at how closely fought Carolina's wild-card playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams turned out to be. The Panthers were double-digit underdogs with sportsbooks, but they came a couple of plays short of securing a monumental upset. And after a strong offseason on the recruitment front from general manager Dan Morgan, fans are expecting something similar again.

Things will be a lot tougher for the Carolina Panthers in 2026

It'll need to be.

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Analytics, the Panthers are slated to have the third-hardest schedule next season. These came based on the over/under win totals in Vegas, which typify the size of the task awaiting Carolina when competitive action resumes.

The Panthers may have only won eight games last season, but Canales' squad is getting a first-place schedule. That instantly makes things tougher, but it's also worth remembering how Carolina largely played up to its competition in 2025.

When expectations soared, the Panthers were erratic at best. When there were no such expectations on their shoulders, they were highly competitive. Finding a happy medium in all this is the next challenge, but Morgan is confident his squad can take the next step into serious contention.

It's always difficult. The slate gets wiped clean every year. The league's bottom feeders are dreaming of better things at this time of year. The playoff hopefuls are aiming to go one or two games better. The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are looking to repeat and further assert their dominance.

Things can also change quickly. The Panthers have taken a gradual route to building a winner under Canales and Morgan, rather than band-aid fixes and rash gambles typically associated with previous regimes. Everything is on the right track, but how will this team cope with being the hunter and not the hunted after so long?

That will be more important than any supposed strength of schedule.

It's an exciting time for fans. They believe the Panthers are on the cusp of something special. But they have to go out and prove it.

That simple, really...