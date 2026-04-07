Panthers can’t afford to pass on the bust-proof prospect hiding in plain sight

There is a sense of great uncertainty for the Carolina Panthers with the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. For the first time in many years, the team's first pick is unpredictable, with numerous possibilities for general manager Dan Morgan to consider.

One of those is drafting an offensive lineman early, fortifying quarterback Bryce Young's pass protection and depth within the trenches. The Panthers are dealing with Ikem Ekwonu's serious knee injury, which could keep him out for the entire season, and his recovery timeline remains unclear.

Signing Rasheed Walker and Luke Fortner has temporarily eased fans' angst. However, the long-term stability remains a concern. Should the Panthers land a certain offensive lineman from the Utah Utes to help strengthen their offensive trenches, it could lead to a fascinating conversation.

Spencer Fano brings decade-long upside if the Carolina Panthers make a position switch

Spencer Fano is one of the most unique prospects in this class. It is a similar conversation surrounding New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell: whether his long-term fit is better at guard or tackle. While the case has yet to be resolved and likely won't be for some time, this year's prospect is in the same predicament.

Fano has solid size as 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, but lacks elite arm length and wingspan at just under 33 inches and 80.25 inches, respectively. His athleticism and movement skills stand out. However, some of his skill set and physical traits may lead him to be not just a potential guard but a center, a need for the Panthers in this draft.

The unanimous All-American may not fall to No. 19. If he did, these are the conversations likely happening within the organization.

The first-team All-Big 12 right tackle is a bit light in his lower body. There are moments when Fano will struggle to sit and to bend his knees to anchor and prevent contact through his frame. He also lacks ample power at the point of attack.

His best moments are when he can utilize his athletic traits, movement, and mirroring skills. Once Fano latches on, he has deadly grip strength to turn and torque defenders around in a phone booth. His technique and range also stand out in a big way, making him a great zone-blocking lineman.

If the Panthers got their hands on Fano, they would have to ask themselves whether he is their long-term center or long-term right tackle to succeed veteran Taylor Moton, who has missed some time in the past two seasons.

The argument here is that Fano has to fail at right tackle before getting an opportunity to be an interior blocker. But in Carolina's instance, you have to view him as a center, even if it is for the short term.

Some will have an issue with this, as the highest a true center was drafted in recent years is Tyler Linderbaum. Why draft an offensive lineman who may not even play his true position with a top-20 selection and wouldn't offer much from a positional value perspective?

One thing to consider during this draft cycle is that positional value is completely out the window this year. Some of the deepest positions in this selection process are positions of much lesser value, such as safety or linebacker. The center class isn't deep, but Fano's future may be best served as a long-term starter as the offensive line anchor.

If it came to it, Fano could start at right tackle in a spot role if Moton were to get hurt at some point, allowing Fortner to slide in at center. However, it may be moot, as the prospect could be a top-15 selection.

Fano would be a quality selection for the Panthers, even if the concerns have merit. Morgan and company will be prepared for all possibilities with the understanding of the concerns surrounding whichever prospect they select at No. 19.

But if Fano moves to the center spot, he may be bust-proof.