Panthers caught between progress and risk on looming $5 million decision

The Carolina Panthers head into the offseason with more momentum than ever after winning the NFC South and making the playoffs. However, general manager Dan Morgan knows there is some hard work ahead if head coach Dave Canales' squad wants to keep progressing the right way.

This involves making tough decisions. The Panthers are somewhere in the middle of progress and risk. That is no more evident than with one pending free agent whose future with the club isn't as straightforward as fans initially anticipated.

After an underwhelming first season in Carolina, the fan base was shocked to see safety Nick Scott get another one-year deal. The consensus centered on his ability as a special-teamer, but it became apparent from early in the summer that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had much bigger plans for the veteran.

Carolina Panthers face a tricky decision with veteran safety Nick Scott in free agency

The Panthers started Scott on the back end of their defense alongside free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig. Large sections of the team's support were calling for change almost immediately after a lackluster start to the campaign. Evero kept faith with the player, and his consistency gradually increased as the season went on.

It was far from perfect, of course. Scott has flaws that probably can't be fixed at this stage of his playing career, but he got himself around the football consistently and led by example, recording 111 tackles.

There are major coverage deficiencies that cannot be ignored. Lathan Ransom's emergence as a rookie could see him replace Scott if the veteran isn't retained. Given Evero's trust in the player he spent considerable time working with on the Los Angeles Rams, it could legitimately go either way.

Scott is projected to get another one-year deal this offseason, either in Carolina or elsewhere, at an estimated $5.14 million with Spotrac. That is a steep pay increase, which might be more than the Panthers are willing to pay for someone who could be demoted to rotational duties if an upgrade is found.

Evero, who is sticking around after signing a contract extension and narrowly missing out on the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching job, will probably bang the table for Scott. But if the Panthers feel like they can get better for cheaper, Morgan won't hesitate to let the defensive back take his chances elsewhere.

The 2019 seventh-round pick went a long way to building back his reputation last season, albeit with performance limitations attached. What the Panthers need to figure out is whether his overall body of work is worth another financial commitment, given how tight money is.

It's a fine line.