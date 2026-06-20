Panthers' dream signing already has one analyst fearing the worst

The Carolina Panthers believe they have solved their issues at linebacker with the signing of Devin Lloyd. That is not an opinion shared by everybody.

ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes Lloyd's 2025 breakout could be an anomaly rather than the beginning of a positive trend. Considering how big-money linebackers have fared in recent years, he wasted no time in tempering expectations where the Panthers are concerned.

General manager Dan Morgan knows a thing or two about playing at the defensive second level. The Panthers had a strong conviction in Lloyd, giving him a decent contract in free agency that fell way below his projected market value. He's left a positive impression on Carolina's offseason program, so hopes are high he can continue this trend after the break and when the regular season arrives.

ESPN analyst Ben Solak cools hype around Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd

Solak is less convinced. He thought Lloyd's second-team All-Pro campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars was a blip on his overall trajectory. And the analyst gave the impression that the marquee arrival will not be providing the Panthers with much bang for their buck.

"[Devin] Lloyd played better in 2025, but not as well as his production would indicate. This is a blip year -- and it won't be the only one at the top of the linebacker market, as recent big contracts are aging poorly at this changing position."

This seems a little harsh. Lloyd fits the system well, produced the goods last season, and is eager to build on this positive momentum. There are risks with every financial outlay in free agency, but this looks like a safer bet than most.

Lloyd's impact on the field will be integral, but his influence off the field is equally important. It's been a long time since the Panthers had a legitimate leader at the linebacker position. This was a fabric behind their success throughout franchise history, and the former Utah standout is looking to be the next in line.

There is a chance Lloyd takes a step back. He was sensational last season, especially with the number of interceptions. But the Panthers have everything in position around him to thrive.

And if he can bring along Trevin Wallace, that's only going to help Carolina's cause.

Signing Lloyd was met with widespread approval among the fan base. There are critics, but this will only give the player even more motivation to excel when it comes to the crunch.

And if this scenario comes to fruition, Solak's assessment will look pretty short-sighted.