Panthers' entire 2025 outlook rides on one gutsy offseason move

There's a growing belief that the Carolina Panthers could change their narrative in 2025. However, it remains a precarious situation until further notice.

One NFL analyst believes their fate rests squarely on a major offseason gamble that raised eyebrows around the league.

Most analysts and league personnel thought the Panthers would take a defensive prospect at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a dire need that needed to be resolved, but general manager Dan Morgan pulled off a shock by going with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan instead.

Carolina Panthers could improve if Tetairoa McMillan reaches his rookie billing

McMillan was their top priority if they didn't receive a king's ransom to trade down. He's got the potential to become a legitimate game-changer for quarterback Bryce Young. Alex Ballentine from The Bleacher Report thought the former Arizona standout becoming a legitimate No. 1 option is Carolina's best-case scenario above all else next season.

"Bryce Young did enough down the stretch last season to warrant another shot at becoming the franchise quarterback in Carolina. What that looks like might ultimately come down to how well the receiver room shakes out, though. The Panthers' run game will provide a reasonable floor. Chuba Hubbard behind one of the better run-blocking groups in the league will give Dave Canales something to fall back on, but the best version of this offense can be above average if Tetairoa McMillan can be a trustworthy No. 1, Adam Thielen continues to be a reliable chain-mover and Xavier Legette makes real strides in his second season." Alex Ballentine

That won't guarantee progress from a results standpoint, but it won't hurt. McMillan has the swagger and dynamic playmaking ability that made him one of college football's most prolific threats. If he makes a smooth transition into the pros, that's going to help enormously.

The Panthers placed a significant amount of faith in McMillan. Being a top-10 draft pick, especially at the wide receiver position, brings increased expectations. Not many fail to take the league by storm immediately. That's the challenge for Carolina's new hope at the wideout spot. He must deliver.

If McMillan reaches his billing, players like Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker improve, and veteran Adam Thielen remains a dependable presence over short-to-intermediate routes, the Panthers' offense will be well-balanced and capable of making some serious noise.

And if the defense bounces back from a torrid 2024 campaign, the Panthers might be in the wild-card playoff picture when push comes to shove.

