Panthers face the dangerous opening that could haunt their entire season

The Carolina Panthers opening month of the 2026 season is by no means easy. They take on the Chicago Bears, travel to the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns, before hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

Gary Davenport of The Bleacher Report predicted that the Panthers would get off to a "mild" start in 2026. Carolina needs to be at least 2-2 through four weeks, because what comes after the bye is brutal.

Three of their next four games following that Week 5 break are against teams that made the playoffs a year ago. Carolina doesn't have the luxury of a slow start.

Carolina Panthers cannot afford to start slowly with raised expectations in 2026

Dave Canales is entering his third year as head coach. In each of his first two seasons, the Panthers opened 1-3. The team found enough to scrape together an NFC South title last year with an 8-9 record, but that won't cut it in 2026.

Not with this schedule. Not with a first-place slate waiting to punish them.

Week 1 brings the Bears to Charlotte, and Chicago opens as 2.5-point road favorites, which tells you everything about how the league views Carolina right now. ESPN's Mike Clay projects 6.3 wins. Vegas opened the over/under at 7.5. Either number would almost certainly leave the Panthers out of the playoffs.

If quarterback Bryce Young takes his game to another level, this team has real pieces around him. Tetairoa McMillan is the reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Chuba Hubbard is in the backfield. Chris Brazzell II gives them a downfield threat after a standout minicamp. Jonathon Brooks might finally be healthy. The offense has the tools.

But that Week 1 matchup will tell fans a lot. Young needs to outplay the quarterback drafted with the pick Carolina sent to Chicago, former USC standout Caleb Williams. It's the kind of game that writes itself, and the Panthers need to win it.

There's one thing worth hanging onto. Weeks 14 through 18 feature four home games in a five-week span. The New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, and Atlanta Falcons all come to Bank of America Stadium. Only a trip to the Pittsburgh Steelers breaks it up.

If the Panthers are alive in December, that closing stretch can do real damage in the division. The NFC South is wide open enough that any of the four teams could win it. And late in the campaign, homefield advantage counts.

But that only matters if Carolina handles business first. The mild label is there because the first month is winnable. It's also there because everything that follows becomes much harder.