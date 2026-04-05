Panthers facing a first-round trap at one position they can’t afford to fall into

The Carolina Panthers enter the NFL Draft with a bevy of options to choose from. General manager Dan Morgan has made significant splashes in free agency, allowing his team to navigate the draft with great flexibility to address various needs on both sides of the ball.

Offensive tackle, a dynamic wide receiver, and a versatile tight end are areas Carolina could address on the offensive side of the ball. The nickel role, a playmaking safety, linebacker, and interior defensive line depth remain large needs on the other end.

There will be plenty of talent to choose from, providing a true best-player-available approach based on the team's weighted needs. However, there is one position that the Panthers should avoid at all costs, even if a supremely talented player is available at No. 19 overall.

Carolina Panthers should avoid the running back temptation at No. 19 overall

It's fair to question the validity of Carolina's running back room. Chuba Hubbard had a rough 2025 campaign, while Jonathon Brooks has not played meaningful football since December 2024. Trevor Etienne showed glimpses but was largely inconsistent, specifically on special teams.

Despite signing A.J. Dillon this offseason, the Panthers could still draft another running back. However, it would be a mistake to select one as early as the first round, especially with more significant needs on the roster.

The only running back worth a first-round pick in this year's draft is Notre Dame standout Jeremiyah Love. He is a phenomenal talent, someone who should be considered one of the blue-chip prospects of this draft with superb vision, balance, elite explosiveness, and third-down ability in the passing game.

Love does challenge the whole "BPA" philosophy. He would, in theory, be the top prospect available and provide a terrific dynamic weapon to the Panthers' offense. Morgan has stated that he favors the current group of running backs, and head coach Dave Canales has mentioned plenty of positions with very little mention of running backs.

Would it be surprising if the Panthers drafted Love if he's on the board at No. 19? No, but it would be shocking for Carolina to select a tailback this early with more urgent needs on the board.

According to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement for the 2026 rookie pay scale, the total value of the No. 19 pick is roughly $20 million, with year-by-year pay increasing by about $1 million each season.

While it is impossible to accurately project the value of the fifth-year option in 2030, let's look at Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. He made one Pro Bowl as the No. 8 overall pick in 2023, meaning his fifth-year option, when picked up, will be $11.3 million. The Panthers have invested roughly $13.47 million at the running back position for the 2026 season, 15th in the NFL overall.

It would be expensive for the Panthers, and they have a potential Bryce Young extension to figure out. This position is the only one where there should be serious gripes, and Carolina should move forward with the risks posed by Hubbard, Brooks, and Etienne.

Love presents an opportunity to improve the offense, but Young needs pass-catchers who could either add a dynamic value out of the slot or a tight end who can be an effective middle-of-the-field target. The running back position is a next-year issue if it becomes one, and Carolina will live with the consequences in exchange for an improved roster overall and the possibility of success in 2026.