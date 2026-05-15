Panthers fans cannot ignore the warning now staring Carolina down

The NFL's own vulnerability rankings just put the Carolina Panthers at No. 2 on the list of division champions most likely to fall. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers rank higher.

For a team that went 8-9 and still walked away with an NFC South title, that's not exactly a shock. However, it is a warning worth taking seriously.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra didn't sugarcoat it. "Anytime a sub-.500 club wins its division, it's ripe to get picked off," he wrote, pointing to an offense that still needs another leap and holes throughout Ejiro Evero's defense. Toss in a first-place schedule, and the path back to the top gets even narrower.

The Panthers know this. The question is whether they've done enough to fight it off.

Carolina Panthers are riding high, but complacency is simply not an option

The case for optimism starts on defense.

Signing Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd in the same offseason was pretty insane. The edge rusher brings the juice Carolina has lacked, and the second-team All-Pro linebacker solidifies the middle of the field with a genuine three-level threat. Add second-round defensive lineman Lee Hunter and intriguing Day 3 safety Zakee Wheatley, and Evero's unit has the makings of something real.

The offensive line got addressed, too. Monroe Freeling gives the Panthers a legitimate long-term answer at left tackle after Ikem Ekwonu's patellar tendon rupture. Rasheed Walker steps in as a capable veteran bridge. Luke Fortner stabilizes the center position, though he may be pushed by rookie fifth-rounder Sam Hecht.

There is also an uncomfortable part for Panthers fans. The division that flopped in 2025 is coming for them. They are now the hunted after years of being the hunter.

The New Orleans Saints spent big to upgrade Kellen Moore's offense, bringing in first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson, running back Travis Etienne Jr., and offensive guard David Edwards. They won four of their last five a year ago. More firepower on top of that late-season momentum makes them legitimately dangerous.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost prolific wide receiver Mike Evans, but enter 2026 healthier than they were a season ago. First round pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. slots in next to an already solid defense. They are built to win 10 games in this division. It's been done before, and the bones are still there.

The Atlanta Falcons are the wild card. New head coach Kevin Stefanski has a track record of maximizing talent. This roster is also punchy enough to take advantage of any Panthers stumble.

Whatever happens, one thing is clear: An 8-9 record isn’t going to win the NFC South this year. And that shouldn't be lost on head coach Dave Canales.