Panthers handed harsh NFC verdict despite belief things are finally turning

Ambitions are high for the Carolina Panthers next season. General manager Dan Morgan believes they're close to contention, and head coach Dave Canales holds a similar opinion. But nothing will be given.

It remains a precarious situation. This was reflected by one NFL analyst, who placed Carolina way down the NFC pecking order despite an encouraging offseason on the recruitment front.

The Panthers have a first-place schedule to contend with, which is the price of success. Winning the NFC South with eight triumphs in the regular season was a step in the right direction, but nothing more. Everyone in the division believes they have a shot, and Carolina must meet fire with fire.

Carolina Panthers projected to be among NFC basement dwellers by NFL analyst

Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone wasn't entirely convinced, placing the Panthers at No. 15 in his recent NFC power rankings. He didn't believe the roster was all that mind-blowing, given the questions around Bryce Young and the defensive struggles in recent years, leaving only the Arizona Cardinals behind them in the standings.

"The Carolina Panthers have definitely spent big-time to shore up their roster in recent years, but the team just does not really jump off the page. Much of that is due to Bryce Young, a largely underwhelming quarterback. The playmakers are just fine, and the defense, while solid all-around, doesn't really do anything particularly well.

"Winning eight games in 2025 was one of the better seasons we have seen this team have in quite some time, and that also, at the same time, is an indictment on the state of things."

Nothing can be said with much certainty about the NFL. But it would be a massive disappointment if the Panthers were among the NFC's basement dwellers next season.

Obviously, there are still skeptics around Young.

He's made encouraging progress, especially last season. Taking the next step will be more challenging, but there is nothing to suggest Young isn't capable on his current trajectory. If he can, there will be a decent long-term extension waiting for him at some stage.

Ejiro Evero's defense should improve. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd were both acquired in free agency, while Lee Hunter should be the perfect replacement for A'Shawn Robinson at the nose tackle position. The Panthers also have something they haven't generated much of over the last decade.

Momentum. And for a team more accustomed to languishing among the league's laughingstocks, that matters.

There are critics, doubters, and everything in between. But another strong campaign from the Panthers should quieten them down for good.