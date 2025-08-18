Panthers have a big problem quietly brewing behind Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are moving forward with Bryce Young as their undisputed starter under center. But head coach Dave Canales is currently trying to navigate a quiet problem brewing behind the third-year quarterback.

Young carries the fate of an entire franchise in the palm of his hand this season. The former Alabama standout did remarkably well to bounce back in the face of significant adversity upon returning to the starting lineup. This told Canales a lot about his inner resolve, and he's carrying himself much differently ahead of a crossroads campaign.

What the Panthers have further down the quarterback depth chart. Andy Dalton signed a new two-year extension this offseason to become Young's backup and a strong mentor presence. However, poor performance and injury issues have come up at the wrong time this summer.

Carolina Panthers are dealing with some depth issues behind Bryce Young

Dalton left Carolina's latest preseason game against the Houston Texans after just one series with a right elbow complication. Jack Plummer stepped into the breach, but his limitations are obvious at this juncture.

With the Panthers not planning to play their starters during their warmup finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, general manager Dan Morgan signed UFL MVP Bryce Perkins. This gives Dalton a little extra breathing space to recover without the need to risk Young before Week 1.

Perkins took the UFL by storm. He's got limited NFL experience with the Los Angeles Rams, and time is of the essence if he wants to become anything more than a camp body in Carolina. However, considering Dalton's age and how brittle he's looked this offseason, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Panthers take three quarterbacks onto the squad.

While they could choose two and keep one on the practice squad, the pendulum has shifted slightly. Dalton isn't going to be around forever, and the need for Young to stay healthy is paramount. Planning for every contingency is crucial. If that means taking Perkins, Plummer, or someone who becomes available off the waiver wire as a third option, so be it.

The Panthers will only go as far as Young takes them this season. It would be a catastrophic blow to the team's chances of potentially entering the NFC South title picture. That's why it's so important for Morgan to cover every base as Dalton also goes through his struggles.

It's something to monitor, but the main focus is keeping Young fit and firing on all cylinders. Nothing else will do.

