Panthers have a Week 8 breakout brewing and the league has no idea

The Carolina Panthers have a tremendous opportunity awaiting them in Week 8. They are riding on a tidal wave of positivity when things looked incredibly bleak earlier in the campaign. And now, head coach Dave Canales' squad will look to cause their most considerable upset yet when they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Bank of America Stadium.

Buffalo is among the Super Bowl favorites despite their slump before a much-needed bye week. The Panthers' chances haven't been helped by the absence of quarterback Bryce Young, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Carolina's win over the New York Jets and wasn't risked for this one. Andy Dalton will get the start, which places more onus on the ground game to set the tone firmly.

While all the hype has centered on Rico Dowdle's exceptional surge over the past few weeks, the Panthers have another capable running back with proven production. And after shaking off some rust against the Jets after missing two games, this could be the contest where Chuba Hubbard reminds the world why Carolina gave him a four-year extension last season.

Chuba Hubbard can spearhead Carolina Panthers' rushing attack in Week 8

Hubbard is a competitive, explosive backfield presence. He's firmly established as a locker room leader, with his pass-catching, blocking, and contact balance coming on significantly in recent seasons. This also represents a fantastic opportunity for his first breakout game in 2025 against the Bills' indifferent run defense.

Buffalo is coughing up 156.3 rushing yards per game on average. They were tormented by Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson in their last contest, conceding 210 yards on the ground. Improvements and adjustments have likely been made during the bye, but Hubbard and Dowdle can feast if early momentum is generated.

Damien Lewis returning to the interior of the offensive line only enhances these claims. If the Panthers can keep this one close, that should give Canales all the motivation needed to maintain a formidable rushing attack and punish the Bills' defensive unit.

Hubbard will be an integral part of this strategy, whether he gets the start or not. He's not gone above 73 rushing yards in any game this season, and the former Oklahoma State standout has yet to find the end zone carrying the football. If everyone else meets their end of the bargain, that should change in Week 8.

The Panthers' most effective way to restrict quarterback Josh Allen's influence is to keep him off the field. With Hubbard and Dowdle leading the backfield charge, they have the tools to do precisely that.