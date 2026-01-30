Panthers insider confirms what fans already knew about Rico Dowdle

The Carolina Panthers have to be smart with their spending this offseason. They don't even have $10 million in available salary-cap space, according to projections. Some tough decisions and ruthless sacrifices are needed from those in power as they look to build on the team's newly acquired momentum.

Conversations are ongoing about which free agents are worthy of getting new deals. Ascending wide receiver Jalen Coker seems like a top priority. Offensive linemen such as Yosh Nijman and Brady Christensen could stick around after starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon. There is also the small matter of running back Rico Dowdle's future to consider.

Dowdle signed a one-year deal with the Panthers and proceeded to go over 1,000 rushing yards. He earned a $1 million bonus for gaining more than 1,350 yards from scrimmage. Still, his lack of involvement down the stretch reflected his regression, and the former South Carolina standout wasn't too happy about it.

Carolina Panthers insider doesn't think Rico Dowdle will be back in 2026

David Newton of ESPN placed a microscope on this situation. General manager Dan Morgan said he had a good exit meeting with Dowdle. However, the team insider didn't think another deal would arrive without significant concessions from the player's side.

"[Rico] Dowdle, however, didn't sound happy with the way his season ended, carrying the ball seven times for 10 yards in the regular-season finale and five times for 9 yards in the wild-card game. That may not happen with the Panthers, who have Chuba Hubbard locked in through 2028 with a four-year, $33.2 million deal he signed in 2024 and Jonathon Brooks, the 2024 second-rounder, returning from a torn right ACL. Unless Dowdle wants to return at a bargain price, he appears headed to his third team in three seasons." David Newton, ESPN

This is the common consensus among fans. Dowdle served a purpose this season, and served it well. The Panthers got outstanding production on the cheap, and the player got the chance to prove beyond all doubt that he was capable of shouldering a heavy burden. But with Jonathon Brooks making his long-awaited return, this is probably a one-and-done relationship.

Just where Dowdle ends up is the big question. He signed with Athletes First, an agency renowned for maximizing player contracts. He also wants the chance to be a bellcow, but he may be out of luck in that regard.

Someone will offer Dowdle more money than the Panthers are willing to pay. Morgan thought he would be out of Carolina's price range last spring before the demands came down. They won't be as lucky this time around.