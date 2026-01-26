Panthers insider cools Xavier Legette trade talk but uncertainty lingers

Xavier Legette's future has been a big talking point already this offseason. Some fans have already thrown in the towel. Others are willing to give the wide receiver more time. There are even a few analysts in the media who believe the Carolina Panthers should consider trading him if significant improvements don't materialize.

Legette has dropped way short of expectations so far. He's fallen to the third option at best in Carolina's wideout room behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. If another gifted pass-catcher or two arrive this offseason, the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft plummets even more in the pecking order.

General manager Dan Morgan struck quickly to ensure Carolina got something back in return for Jonathan Mingo when things weren't working out. He wouldn't hesitate to do the same with Legette, but one respected team insider doesn't think that will happen immediately.

Carolina Panthers insider doesn't think Xavier Legette is on the trade block (for now)

Joe Person of The Athletic thought the Panthers would keep faith with Legette throughout the summer. But if he didn't demonstrate the desired growth, moving on before the 2026 trade deadline couldn't be ruled out.

"[Jalen] Coker has yet to get through a full season, and [Xavier] Legette’s size and speed still make him a home-run threat, no matter how unpolished the rest of his game is. [Dan] Morgan has a strong track record of getting draft picks for unproductive and/or unhappy receivers, so that possibility can’t be dismissed. But expect Legette to be in camp next summer, regardless of whether the Panthers add another receiver or two. They could always flip him at the deadline. But at his end-of-season news conference, [Dave] Canales didn’t sound ready to give up on Legette yet." Joe Person

This seems like a realistic approach. Head coach Dave Canales and Morgan have both preached patience with Legette. They believed enough in his upside to trade into the first round to secure his services. Giving it one more summer, or one more season, before implementing more drastic action is entirely plausible.

This places the onus on Legette. The former South Carolina standout knows his performances haven't been good enough. He's still working hard to grow as a player, but lapses in concentration have to stop. Carolina's patience almost ran out down the stretch and into the postseason. Canales' decision to reduce his involvement when things mattered more represented a rude awakening that must bring a positive response.

The Panthers are not going to stand pat regarding the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. Legette faces an anxious wait to see how much competition comes into the franchise, but worrying about anything outside of his control won't do him any favors.

Keep the main thing the main thing. If that's not enough, the Panthers will cut the cord.