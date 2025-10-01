Panthers insider finally saw the fatal flaw fans have seen for weeks

Dave Canales is coming under increasing fire from fans and analysts alike. The head coach promised significant improvements from the Carolina Panthers this season, his second in charge. We're now at the quarter point, and the team's long-suffering support is still waiting for things to fall into place.

Canales had to watch his squad get annihilated by the New England Patriots just one week after shutting out the Atlanta Falcons. It's the infuriating inconsistency that has plagued the Panthers for years, and nothing seems to be improving.

Not for the first time, Canales' play-calling is coming under scrutiny. The coach made some bizarre calls in Week 4, playing far too conservatively. Once his scripted plays run out, there are no more good ideas. It's a real problem highlighted in greater detail by Joe Person from The Athletic.

Dave Canales is coaching scared, and the Carolina Panthers are suffering

The Panthers' insider claimed that Canales looks afraid to take chances. There isn't much of a difference from last season's sluggish start, and adjustments need to be made in his quest to turn the tide.

"As the Panthers hit the quarter-mark in Canales’ second season, it’s hard to find many areas where they’re demonstrably better than a year ago. As for Canales, he arrived in Charlotte with the reputation as a quarterback whisperer following his work with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. But he only had one year of previous play-calling experience, and too often he looks like he’s afraid to take chances." Joe Person

This is nothing new for fans who've paid close attention to the Panthers under Canales' guidance. He's often outcoached and lacks the experience to adjust his strategy in-game. The players aren't executing effectively, but they are also not being put in the best possible positions to thrive.

That's on Canales. He's the head coach. He's the leader that the team owner, David Tepper, wanted to be the young, vibrant, and progressive figurehead to spearhead an exciting new era. Aside from some brief moments of positivity over the second half of 2024, that hasn't happened.

If the Panthers cannot beat the Miami Dolphins, who are without All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, at Bank of America Stadium this weekend, Canales is going to have a big problem. This will place him firmly on the hot seat at 1-4, and Tepper's newfound tolerance will be tested.

Hopefully, it doesn't come to that. The last thing Carolina needs is more instability. But if Canales doesn't adjust and grow, Tepper might not have a choice further down the line.

