Panthers insider flags the Jaycee Horn problem no one is talking about

All the focus currently centers on what moves the Carolina Panthers are going to make to strengthen their roster throughout the offseason. However, there is also a situation involving one of their franchise cornerstones that most fans have completely overlooked.

Jaycee Horn was a focal point behind Carolina's success once again in 2025. The gifted cornerback made his second straight Pro Bowl. Most people, including Richard Sherman, believe he should have been an All-Pro after a sterling campaign. That distinction didn't arrive, but nobody can detract from his impact on and off the field.

Unfortunately, the campaign ended sourly for Horn.

He left Carolina's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams late with a concussion, giving Matthew Stafford enough freedom on one side of the field to come through late. This was Horn's second concussion in six weeks, and one team insider thinks it should be treated with extreme care in the coming months.

Carolina Panthers could have a big Jaycee Horn problem worth monitoring

Joe Person of The Athletic pointed to veteran linebacker Josey Jewell's situation last year as a reason why the Panthers should take every possible precaution. Obviously, players heal differently, but this deserves their undivided attention to prevent these complications from becoming more serious.

"It’s an important question and something [Jaycee] Horn, the Panthers’ coaches and medical staff will monitor closely after he was in the protocol twice in a six-game span. It’s difficult to know how Horn or anyone will recover from head injuries. Not that we needed any reminders about the serious nature of concussions, but Josey Jewell’s situation provided one." Joe Person

Jewell suffered a concussion during the 2024 season. Nobody thought anything more of it, at least until the Panthers got back into the facility for their offseason testing. The experienced second-level presence was still dealing with symptoms seven months after the incident, and Carolina had no option other than to release him.

And fans won't need reminding about how a series of concussions resulted in legendary linebacker Luke Kuechly calling time on his career in a heartbreaking moment that will live in infamy.

These are cautionary tales. There are no legitimate concerns about Horn, but there weren't any about Jewell either. Hopefully, some extended rest over the offseason will have the desired effect. And if not, the necessary measures must be put in place to gradually bring the South Carolina product along to avoid long-term issues down the road.

Nobody will know for sure until Horn gets back in the building. And everyone associated with the franchise will be hoping for a promising prognosis.