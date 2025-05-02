Panthers insider says quiet part out loud about Xavier Legette's new reality

The Carolina Panthers needed to find a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young. Dan Morgan addressed this need early, taking Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This was met with widespread approval, but it contradicted head coach Dave Canales' comments about Xavier Legette's potential to fill the void.

Xavier Legette must improve after the Carolina Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan

Canales outlined his supreme confidence in Legette this offseason despite his rollercoaster rookie campaign. Actions speak louder than words, and Joe Person from The Athletic believes the Panthers' picking McMillan cannot be seen as anything other than an indictment of the former South Carolina standout.

"It’s hard not to see the [Tetairoa] McMillan pick as something of an indictment of [Xavier] Legette, whom the Panthers took at 32 last year after trading up with Buffalo. Legette’s catch percentage of 58.3 ranked among the 22 worst in the league in 2024, when he dealt with a wrist injury. Legette didn’t need surgery on the wrist, but did undergo a procedure on his foot after the season. Maybe McMillan’s arrival will ease the pressure on Legette and help him succeed as a WR2." Joe Person

Legette is in danger of becoming a sidekick. Every offense needs more than one productive wide receiver. Canales had exactly that as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He could get something similar in Carolina if this projected starting duo meets expectations.

The Panthers were also not going to wait around on the off chance Legette took a significant leap in 2025. They needed to ensure Young had all the tools needed to build on his promising end to the previous campaign. If there was even the slightest doubt in last year's first-rounder, which is understandable, they were right to take McMillan.

With Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn Jr., Hunter Renfrow, David Moore, and several undrafted hopefuls looking to carve out their path, the Panthers have an embarrassment of riches ready to make a difference. The stakes have been raised for Legette, but he's been working incredibly hard throughout the offseason in pursuit of silencing his doubters.

Let's hope his hard work is rewarded and the Panthers have a dynamic long-term wide receiver partnership to benefit from long-term. But make no mistake, Morgan was right to form a contingency plan if Legette cannot make the strides needed.

The microscope will be on Legette throughout the summer and when competitive action arrives. Delivering on his pre-draft promise is crucial.

