Panthers insider shines light on comeback that could decide Chuba Hubbard’s fate

Chuba Hubbard is about to go from the No. 1 running back to a secondary role behind Rico Dowdle. Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales all but confirmed as much during his media availability this week, which immediately sparked speculation about a potential trade before the 2025 deadline.

The chances of Carolina trading Hubbard are remote. He's a respected locker-room leader and signed a four-year extension with the franchise last season. Although his on-field production has dipped, it's also worth remembering that he has been dealing with a calf issue that is clearly restricting his explosiveness.

Even so, one Panthers insider believes there is a lingering element that could make Hubbard expendable at some stage.

Jonathon Brooks' return could see Carolina Panthers make Chuba Hubbard expendable down the line

David Newton of ESPN acknowledged that the Panthers don't currently have interest in trading Hubbard. However, the return of 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks next year, coupled with their optimism around Trevor Etienne, could change plans in the future.

"Running back Chuba Hubbard. There's really no interest in trading Hubbard, and the Panthers aren't expected to be aggressive. But with the emergence of Rico Dowdle, confidence in rookie Trevor Etienne and the return of Jonathon Brooks next season, you could make a case for listening to trade offers for Hubbard and his four-year, $33.2 million contract." David Newton

The NFL is a fluid situation. Plans alter quickly, and general manager Dan Morgan has already shown the ability to adapt. Dowdle is out of contract next spring, so there's no guarantee that the Panthers can afford to keep him if he keeps up his current performance levels. Trading Hubbard would provide more flexibility, but it's a risky proposition.

Then, there's Brooks. The highly touted prospect out of Texas tore his ACL in college. Carolina traded up to pick him anyway, but the dual-threat weapon only lasted two games and one snap before suffering the same problem on the same knee.

Brooks is out until 2026, and there's no telling if he'll be anything like the same explosive player. It's a complex situation, but the Panthers don't want to be left short.

Trading Hubbard right now is not an option. But if Dowdle is extended, Etienne makes the required progress, and Brooks returns to something like his old self, it becomes far more realistic.

Whether anyone would be willing to absorb Hubbard's contract is another matter. It's a lot to take on, although there is no more guaranteed money on his deal after 2026. And everyone knows the reluctance to have big running back salary commitments unless they are in the elite class.

For fans, it's a waiting game. Hubbard remains part of the plans for now, but this is a precarious situation.