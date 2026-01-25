Panthers insider validates what fans haven’t stopped talking about

Bryce Young showed enough improvement during the 2025 season to get his fifth-year option picked up by the Carolina Panthers. This also gives general manager Dan Morgan another offseason to build around the quarterback and see if there is even more untapped potential.

Carolina's offensive line has some questions to answer thanks to Ikem Ekwonu's ruptured patellar tendon and Robert Hunt's mystery pectoral issue. The tight end and running back positions may need tweaking to maximize performance levels, especially if Rico Dowdle departs for a better offer in free agency.

However, one respected Panthers insider got the feeling Morgan's offensive priority could lie elsewhere, at least where the skill positions are concerned.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Dan Morgan could prioritize a YAC receiver this offseason

Joe Person from The Athletic thought the Panthers could prioritize finding a wide receiver who can generate yards after the catch. This was supposed to be one of Xavier Legette's strengths, but that hasn't panned out as yet. Although Carolina has used sixth-round rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. in that role, the insider believed Morgan would seek an upgrade.

"The Panthers will look to continue to stack playmakers around [Bryce] Young, with fans often asking about tight end. But I get the sense the Panthers are more interested in adding a fast, shifty wideout they can use on jet sweeps and bubble screens, and count on for yards after catch. It’s how [Dave] Canales often used rookie Jimmy Horn this season." Joe Person

Whether this comes via free agency or the draft remains to be seen. However, giving Young another asset capable of turning easy completions into lofty gains is a solid approach. That might not sit well with Legette or Horn, but it's a small price to pay for progress.

And if either wideout had done enough to warrant these responsibilities longer-term, Morgan wouldn't have to examine alternatives.

This is a critical stage of the Panthers' rebuild. Momentum is high after winning the NFC South and pushing the Los Angeles Rams all the way before falling to a heartbreaking wild-card round playoff defeat. Morgan cannot fall into the trap of thinking Carolina has enough right now. He must keep pushing forward, because things are only going to get tougher next season with a first-placed schedule to navigate.

Enhancing the weapons around Young will only help. The former Alabama star is on the right track at long last. If it takes one or two more shrewd investments to help him take a few more positive strides forward, that's going to bring untold benefits to the team's long-term future.

It's an exciting time for fans, and they know the Panthers are in the best possible hands with Morgan leading the charge.