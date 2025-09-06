Panthers just saw one of their dream scenarios go up in flames

The Carolina Panthers made some significant alterations to their edge-rushing unit this offseason. Although promising, general manager Dan Morgan clearly isn't satisfied if his reported interest in Micah Parsons was any indication.

Carolina signed free-agent Patrick Jones II. They traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. D.J. Wonnum got a reprieve, and Jadeveon Clowney was released with one year remaining on his deal. But the Panthers' ambitious bid for Parsons proves beyond all doubt that Morgan won't settle.

Refusing to include Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown as part of the deal was the right call. Parsons went to the Green Bay Packers, and Carolina is moving forward with its current quartet.

Carolina Panthers won't get the chance to sign Nik Bonnito in free agency

This pursuit also shows that the Panthers are willing to swing for the fences if the right opportunity comes along. But one of their potential dream scenarios next spring has officially gone up in flames.

There was a collective groan among edge-needy teams around the league when the Denver Broncos gave Nik Bonitto a lucrative contract extension ahead of time. The gifted pass-rusher has far outplayed his second-round rookie contract, and he got a massive pay increase more in keeping with his outstanding on-field accomplishments since entering the league.

The Broncos gave Bonitto a four-year, $120 million deal with $70 million guaranteed. It's a huge deal, but it could also save Denver a ton of money if the former Oklahoma standout builds on his 13.5-sack campaign.

Realistically, the Broncos were never going to let Bonitto test the open market. They had the franchise tag up their sleeve, but they also wanted to reward the player and avoid any unnecessary complications. That's the smart way to run things, and it's something Morgan is aiming to emulate after tying down the likes of Brown, Jaycee Horn, Chuba Hubbard, and Taylor Moton.

There should be several intriguing options available if the Panthers decide that another pass-rushing force is needed next spring. Wonnum is out of contract, so it's entirely plausible, with the likes of Trey Hendrickson, Khalil Mack, Kwity Paye, and Haason Reddick set to become free agents as things stand.

Those options won't include Bonitto, but Morgan is a realist. He should have known this wasn't a viable candidate. Even so, the front-office leader will be ready to strike with conviction when the right opportunity comes along.

Just who, or when, that'll be is the big question nobody knows the answer to right now.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis