Panthers linked to a 2026 NFL Draft prospect that makes no sense at all

The Carolina Panthers' ambitious project to return to Super Bowl contention is arguably further along than most anticipated after two years. Now, general manager Dan Morgan will be looking to make the aggressive moves needed to turn things up a notch during his third offseason at the helm.

Morgan knows what the team needs. Making the playoffs as NFC South champions was a nice bonus, and the Panthers proved they can mix it with anybody when everything goes well. Finding the reinforcements needed to enhance consistency is the next objective. Based on the way Carolina's current regime has conducted its business so far, the 2026 NFL Draft will be a big part of its plans.

Carolina wants to build through the draft. Morgan knows the value of having high-performing players on relatively cheap deals. The Panthers' major financial investments have come in the trenches, but the former linebacker won't be settling in his quest to make the newly crowned division champions a force again.

Carolina Panthers urged to keep tabs on intriguing offensive lineman before the draft

Matt Miller of ESPN highlighted one prospect the Panthers should be interested in, and it raised a few eyebrows among the fan base. The respected draft analyst thought Penn State interior offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane warrants closer investigation, even though this area is perceived as one of Carolina's strongest on the roster.

"Building better protection around [Bryce] Young next season is still a vital need for Carolina, especially on the interior. Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane is the top prospect on the inside. He has the power at 330 pounds to move piles in the run game, while also showing the agility to be an ideal blocker for a mobile quarterback." Matt Miller, ESPN

The Panthers already have a dominant guard tandem in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. However, the right guard suffered significant injuries in 2025, and he reportedly felt something pop in his pectoral muscle during Carolina's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett, and Cade Mays are all out of contract. So is swing tackle Yosh Nijman, who could get another short-term deal after a devastating injury to Ikem Ekwonu. The blindside mauler sustained a ruptured patellar tendon, which could put him on the shelf for most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign.

It'll be interesting to see how Morgan approaches the protection. Ioane is a fantastic prospect with Day 1 starting potential. But if the Panthers are contemplating using their first-round pick on the offensive line, it must be for an edge option.

Ekwonu's problem changes everything. The Panthers were planning to extend him ahead of time this offseason, but that seems unlikely now. If he cannot return to his old form, Carolina must draft a contingency plan to fill the void. And even though right tackle Taylor Moton is still performing superbly well, he isn't getting any younger.

Ioane is a good prospect, but it doesn't make much sense for the Panthers right now.