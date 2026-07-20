Panthers made one low-key move that can transform everything up front

The Carolina Panthers' high-profile signings of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd have the scope to completely transform the team's defensive fortunes. However, there is another addition that is going completely under the radar and could be equally important.

Veteran center Luke Fortner was quickly signed in free agency when the Panthers decided not to bring back Cade Mays and Austin Corbett. He's experienced and largely dependable, but it didn't stop Carolina from drafting a potential long-term option in fifth-rounder Sam Hecht.

That's for the future. For now, Fortner will get his chance to shine as the veteran starter with Mays no longer around. And given the quality elsewhere on Carolina's offensive line, just being serviceable might be all head coach Dave Canales needs.

Luke Fortner could be an important piece for the Carolina Panthers

Bradley Locker from Pro Football Focus agrees, naming Fortner among his five most underappreciated offseason signings league-wide. He thought Fortner may end up being an upgrade on Mays, especially if the dominant guard tandem of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis stay healthy.

And if this scenario becomes reality, the Panthers' offense will be in a tremendous spot.

"Panthers brass did its part to upgrade a below-average defense, making two splash moves by signing Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips. Yet the addition of (Luke) Fortner was quietly a savvy one as well. Fortner figures to not only assume command, but has the tools to upgrade the position along a high-potential offensive line."

Fortner played well for the New Orleans Saints last season. It's only a one-year deal, so urgency is high. Hecht will want to push for starting involvement sooner rather than later, but the Panthers need a steady hand over the early stages of the campaign with proven experience at the highest level.

The 2022 third-round pick out of Kentucky might be nothing more than a stopgap option. At the same time, Fortner is only 28, firmly in his prime with plenty of good football left to give.

If he firmly establishes himself and the consistency and communication are what the Panthers need, general manager Dan Morgan must consider giving him another financial commitment when the 2027 offseason arrives.

Carolina has a lot of money tied into its protection. Hunt, Lewis, and Taylor Moton are all on major money. This is why the Panthers drafted Monroe Freeling and Hecht, and it's also worth remembering that Ikem Ekwonu is in a contract year with a ruptured patellar tendon. The importance of taking advantage of this window while everyone is still together cannot be overstated, which is why Fornter could emerge as an integral piece of the puzzle.

Let's hope he can deliver.