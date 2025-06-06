The Panthers’ massive gamble that could shape the next decade

There are several intriguing storylines to monitor throughout a pivotal preparation period for the Carolina Panthers. One analyst believes none are more important than the relationship between quarterback Bryce Young and his new primary weapon in the passing game.

Young displayed the right attitude and on-field improvements last season after his contentious benching. Dave Canales took a massive gamble by taking the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft out of the spotlight. It could have gone either way, but it showed the Panthers that their signal-caller was made of the right stuff.

The Panthers built around Young this offseason, which was an inconceivable notion two weeks into the 2024 campaign. Dan Morgan got him the best possible gift with his first-round selection, drafting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. This has the scope to be a legitimate game-changer if expectations are met.

Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan connection could change everything for Carolina Panthers

McMillan already has some developed chemistry with Young. They went toe-to-toe during their high school days. The pair also worked out together in California before the draft. This enabled them to get off on the right foot over the team's early workouts.

That's a big positive, but what comes next is more important. Garrett Podell from CBS Sports will be keeping a close eye on the blossoming chemistry between Young and McMillan over Carolina's mandatory minicamp — something he thinks could shape their fortunes in 2025 for good or bad.

"Naturally, the Panthers sought to empower their quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of the draft's top pure wide receiver prospect in Arizona All-American Tetairoa McMillan. He led the nation in both receiving yards (3,423, an Arizona program record) and catches of 20 or more air yards (35) during his three-year Wildcats career. Watching [Bryce] Young and McMillan's chemistry develop is a key storyline to follow because all the other moves Carolina has made won't really matter if this pairing doesn't work." Garrett Podell

The Panthers have other pass-catchers to depend upon. But for their ambitious long-term plans to bear fruit, they need Young and McMillan to become a devastating force that strikes fear into opposing defenses.

It's early days, but the signs are positive.

McMillan's flair and Young's accuracy look like a tremendous match. Having a legitimate No. 1 receiver should be enough to free up space for the likes of Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Jimmy Horn Jr. to do damage. Couple this with Adam Thielen's exceptional prowess over short-to-intermediate routes, and it's not hard to see why things could take off for Carolina's offense in 2025.

If this comes to fruition, Young's on-field connection with McMillan will be a big reason why.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis