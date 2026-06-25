Panthers minicamp warning may force Dan Morgan to stop waiting

General manager Dan Morgan managed to pull off a massive coup in free agency with the signing of linebacker Devin Lloyd. However, there are growing concerns about others at the defensive second level.

And that could be enough to provoke Morgan into drastic action.

It's hard to gauge what the Carolina Panthers have behind Lloyd on the depth chart. Most of those vying for playing time or roster spots weren't seen at minicamp due to injury. Trevin Wallace, the 2024 third-round pick who is the frontrunner to start next to the former Utah stud, did participate but was in a non-contact jersey throughout.

Carolina Panthers have a problem brewing on the linebacker depth chart

Head coach Dave Canales revealed that all of the injured linebackers should be back for training camp. That'll be a bonus, but this early warning highlights the need for another dependable veteran presence in the event health problems strike throughout the regular season.

As things stand, it's safe to assume that Lloyd and Wallace will be the starting duo. That's got the scope to be a highly productive tandem, but there are serious unknowns about everyone else.

Thomas Incoom, Bam Martin-Scott, Claudin Cherelus, Maema Njongmeta, and seventh-round rookie Jackson Kuwatch are looking to book their places on the 53-man roster. There is also Isaiah Simmons, but the Panthers see him more as a safety at this stage of his career.

Not exactly a celebrity row. And if Lloyd or Wallace were to suffer an injury, it's not hard to see where complications could arise.

Morgan was an accomplished linebacker during a prolific playing career. He's better positioned than most to assess the backups, but their ability to stay healthy is equally important. If there is even the slightest doubt, the front-office supremo won't hesitate to make the adjustments needed.

The wild rumors around Bobby Wagner have subsided, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Good players will be released by other clubs in the coming weeks and months. Morgan will be keeping a close eye on developments, and there is also a chance he will stand pat and keep faith with the current dynamic.

That option looks a little riskier after minicamp. One could claim that the Panthers are a Lloyd injury away from having the worst linebacker unit in the league. It might sound harsh, but that is how integral the second-team All-Pro is to Carolina's aspirations next season.

Morgan has the fans' complete confidence. They trust his judgment, but the worrying signs are something he will be monitoring in the training-camp pressure cooker.