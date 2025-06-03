Panthers must nail this remaining offseason dilemma or risk collapse

Dan Morgan bided his time before strengthening the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room this offseason. That's going to help enormously, but the hierarchy must be established before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars rolls around.

That will be among the most important objectives facing the Panthers. If head coach Dave Canales and his staff can solve this conundrum effectively, it'll be a huge asset in pursuit of more offensive growth next time around.

There is a reliance on Carolina's young core. Their last two first-round picks were both wideouts. They found an undrafted gem in Jalen Coker, and sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr.'s impressive early transition could provide another spark if the same trend continues.

Then, there's the ultra-consistent presence of Adam Thielen. He remains an important part of the team's plans and one of the league's most accomplished route runners. This could also be his last season before retirement, so nothing but maximum effort will do.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver room holds the key to 2025 progress

All signs are pointing up for Carolina's receiving corps, but the pieces must come together in the months ahead. This was a subject discussed in greater detail by Kevin Patra from NFL.com, who thought the Panthers' offense could go to a new level if Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette become a dynamic tandem as anticipated.

"The top priority should be ensuring [Tetairoa] McMillan is ready to be a WR1, or at least close to it, early in the season. If McMillan can walk in Day 1 and demand coverage, it would open up the entire offense. It's a crowded WR room that needs to be sorted out. Head coach Dave Canales has a chance to develop McMillan and [Xavier] Legette into Carolina’s version of the Mike Evans-Chris Godwin duo Canales had success with as offensive coordinator in Tampa. That would take the Panthers offense to a new level." Kevin Patra

Canales got a head coaching gig after one season as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator, thanks in no small part to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They thrived under his guidance to continue their ferocious partnership that remains incredibly difficult to stop. But if the Panthers can get the same from McMillan and Legette, it'll allow them to fight fire with fire.

If the wide receivers all meet their end of the bargain, it'll be on Bryce Young to get them the football in the correct spots. The third-year quarterback displayed astonishing improvements last season when his career was seemingly on the brink. If additional progress arrives with an enhanced supporting cast, the Panthers' offense will be a force in 2025.

And if their defensive acquisitions make this squad more balanced, it's all systems go.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis