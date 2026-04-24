Panthers' next pick after Monroe Freeling shocker is painfully obvious

Dan Morgan ended his streak of not drafting an offensive lineman with Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall. This raised more than a few eyebrows among Carolina Panthers, but the general manager was willing to bet on his phenomenal upside over some more established names who were available.

Morgan moves with conviction at all times. The Panthers have one of the league's most expensive offensive lines, which helped in the present, but it is not sustainable for the long term. Carolina's front-office leader recognized this, and Freeling will have all the time he needs to develop behind Rasheed Walker, Taylor Moton, and the injured Ikem Ekwonu.

Now, Morgan turns his attention to Day 2. And there is one obvious move that must be made to strengthen the team's chances next season.

Carolina Panthers' next draft move should be firepower for Bryce Young

Another weapon for quarterback Bryce Young.

This is a critical campaign for Young. The Panthers are picking up his fifth-year option, but he needs to show more to justify a much bigger financial commitment from the franchise. There are some intriguing options already in place, but one or two more would only help.

Of course, the Panthers could go with a defensive prospect, especially if the likes of linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and cornerback Jermod McCoy continue to slide. But considering how desperate the Panthers are for Young to succeed, he could take priority right now.

The Panthers narrowly missed out on Oregon standout Kenyon Sadiq, who went to the New York Jets at No. 16 overall. Morgan thought a tackle would be more beneficial than the likes of KC Concepcion or Omar Cooper Jr., who were hotly linked to Carolina throughout the pre-draft stage. Now that the trenches are secure, another playmaker would be preferable.

Just who the Panthers might have in mind is anyone's guess. Denzel Boston, Antonio Williams, Germie Bernard, and Malachi Fields are arguably the best receivers available. Ted Hurst couldn't be dismissed either, so there is still plenty of meat on the bone.

If Morgan opts for a tight end, the Panthers are reportedly high on Georgia prospect Oscar Delp. This would be betting on upside once again, but like Freeling, the ceiling is through the roof if everything comes together. Eli Stowers blew up the NFL Scouting Combine, which could also place him under consideration.

Morgan won't overlook the defense. He needs another linebacker, slot cornerback, safety, and maybe even another interior lineman. Whether they should take priority over the offense, especially after free agency, is undetermined.

But make no mistake; Morgan will take the best prospect on his board. He made that crystal clear in the first round.