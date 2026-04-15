Panthers no longer backing down as Jalen Coker fires warning to NFL rivals

The Carolina Panthers couldn't be accused of sitting on their hands this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan made three big splashes that got the entire league's attention. These moves also received widespread approval from those who got the team to an NFC South championship last season.

Carolina returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They won only eight games, so standing pat was not an option. Morgan realized this was a critical stage in the team's growth, and he struck with supreme conviction in free agency.

This raises the stakes and excitement in equal measure. The Panthers are on the right track. And with these new additions, wide receiver Jalen Coker believes Carolina will be a force once again in 2026.

Jalen Coker believes Carolina Panthers are destined for something special in 2026

Coker, who was sensational down the stretch and rightfully received an exclusive rights free-agent tender this offseason, highlighted the opportunity awaiting the Panthers after some notable additions. He also thought other teams are feeling what Carolina is building on its path to potential contention.

“What an opportunity for us to surround us with guys that can play. The more the merrier. We’re gonna be a force to reckon with this year, and I think other teams feel that and the sky’s the limit for us.”

The Panthers are no longer a laughingstock. They have earned back respect, emerging from rock bottom in just two years under Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. That won't be enough for those in power, but there is genuine optimism where once there was nothing but abject misery.

Coker's been around throughout the ascension. The wideout propelled himself to the No. 2 option behind Tetairoa McMillan last season, and another strong campaign will likely come with a lucrative contract extension. For now, he's focused on the immediate future, which is doing whatever it takes to ensure Carolina's surge becomes the start of a profitable era in franchise history.

Fans can sense something different. Going from the hunter to the hunted demands a different mentality, but Canales is confident that his squad is up for the challenge. If the new arrivals all hit the ground running and Morgan can put together another strong draft class, this project is only going to keep trending up.

If Coker can get a better run of luck on the health front this offseason, he'll have a significant part to play. He is also relishing the prospect of putting the league on notice when competitive action begins.

And he's not alone.