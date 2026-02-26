Panthers' perfect A'Shawn Robinson replacement just announced himself to the world

The Carolina Panthers need to cut costs heading into the free-agent frenzy that commences in the coming weeks. They haven't got much salary-cap space to speak of, so inevitable roster sacrifices and other moves are coming before the legal tampering window opens.

Speculation continues to grow that the Panthers may part ways with veteran defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson, saving $10.5 million in cap space. This makes sense, but it leaves a gaping hole in Carolina's interior defensive line.

If Robinson is made surplus to requirements with one year remaining on his deal, an adequate replacement must be found. Considering the money already invested in Carolina's trenches on both sides of the football, going down the draft route seems like a realistic option for general manager Dan Morgan to consider.

Caleb Banks made his intentions clear, and Carolina Panthers should take note

And a possible Robinson replacement from the college ranks wasted no time in announcing his intentions before joining the NFL.

There is always a prospect who comes from nowhere to become a high-end draft selection. Caleb Banks may be exactly that this year. His supreme physical traits have seen him rise up draft boards across the media, despite some injury concerns that restricted him to three games in his final season with the Florida Gators. This won't go unnoticed with NFL scouts and other influential front-office personnel, either.

Banks caused a stir during his media availability at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. When asked what he plans to bring to the team that drafts him, the bruising defensive lineman's response was short, blunt, and emphatic in equal measure.

Caleb Banks 🤝 Marshawn Lynch pic.twitter.com/8zhMPAzXC0 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) February 25, 2026

Message received.

This sort of mentality has typically gone down well with Morgan and the Panthers. He wanted to find prospects not only with sufficient talent, but also with the mentality to never back down. Banks certainly ticks those boxes, but whether the Panthers have the luxury of taking a defensive lineman in the first round is anyone's guess.

Morgan always wants to take the best prospects available regardless of need. If Banks is available, the Panthers won't hesitate if it's the right thing for the franchise.

He is a genuine disruptor against the run who can generate considerable pressure in obvious pass-rushing situations. There is significant refinement needed in his tackling technique. Still, the ceiling is through the roof if this area of his game continues to grow.

Banks won't be lacking in effort. He also won't be taking a back step. This sort of comment puts an added bullseye on his back, but that's just the way he likes it.