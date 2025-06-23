Panthers' playoff chances torched by analyst over Bryce Young concerns

The Carolina Panthers will go as far as Bryce Young takes them in 2025. But the quarterback cannot do it alone.

That's what one NFL analyst pinpointed as a potential stumbling block in Carolina's quest for a playoff return.

Dan Morgan knows the Panthers are not the finished product just yet. He's got a long-term plan for sustained growth. There were so many problems to solve, it was never going to be a quick fix. Carolina is a lot closer after its second recruitment period under the general manager, but there's just no telling for sure.

Young is being tipped by many as a breakout candidate in 2025. The No. 1 pick in 2023 made significant improvements upon returning to the starting lineup after being benched. He's got his confidence and swagger back, which made believers of everybody entering Year 3 of his professional career.

Well, almost everybody.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers will fall behind NFC South favorites again

Brad Gagnon from The Bleacher Report threw cold water on Young's chances for progress. The analyst thought his overall body of work, coupled with a supposed lack of quality on his supporting cast, could see the Panthers fall behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South once again.

"It’s also possible [Bryce] Young fails to do so [take a leap], as he’s been less than an asset for much of his career to date and, even with Tetairoa McMillan joining the fray, he doesn’t have as much support as [Michael] Penix in Atlanta or Baker Mayfield in Tampa. The NFC South is likely to send just one team to the playoffs, and it’s unlikely to be Carolina." Brad Gagnon

That drew inevitable fury from Panthers fans on social media. The options around Young improved drastically this offseason. Carolina's rushing attack could be dominant, the progressive offensive line remains intact, and Tetairoa McMillan might be the genuine No. 1 wideout that Dave Canales' offense lacked during the previous campaign.

Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker can improve. Adam Thielen is a highly productive veteran. Jimmy Horn Jr. is a dynamic rookie looking to stake his claim. Ja'Tavion Sanders looks lean and ready to cement his status as the team's long-term option at the tight end spot.

That doesn't sound like a bad list of options for Young to depend upon. If the quarterback builds on his positive resurgence and those around him meet their end of the bargain, the Panthers will be closer than ever to regaining the divisional crown.

They'll need a little bit of luck along the way. But after everything Young's endured since entering the league, he's due some of that.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis