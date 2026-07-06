Panthers' potential injury fix disappears before Dan Morgan could blink

The Carolina Panthers have not attached any urgency to finding a replacement for injured defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton. General manager Dan Morgan is confident in the options available, but that won't last long if things aren't progressing as expected at training camp.

However, one potential cut candidate elsewhere around the league no longer looks like an option.

It wasn't hard to find speculation in the media regarding Arik Armstead's future with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. He was tabbed as a post-June 1 release candidate with $14.8 million in savings attached, which would have helped a team with just over $8 million in available resources right now. Instead, the AFC South club stood pat.

Carolina Panthers won't have a shot at Arik Armstead after Jaguars hold firm

This was no doubt a relief for Armstead. He acknowledged that it was difficult to ignore the noise, even without going on social media. Now that the Jaguars have made their call, he's focused on helping the team build on a promising first campaign under head coach Liam Coen.

“That’s the nature of the business. It’s impossible to ignore the chatter. Everyone has social media and there is no ignoring anything and even if you’re not on social media, somebody will tell you about it or ask you about it. My focus is being my best self and the best player I can be. That’s all I can control."

The Panthers may not have shown any interest in Armstead. But if the Jaguars had cut the cord ahead of time, it may have provoked a conversation between Morgan and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Wharton's injury was a hammer blow to the player and Carolina's defensive trenches. Bobby Brown III looks set to switch into the 3-4 end role, with second-round rookie Lee Hunter occupying the nose tackle spot. Cam Jackson could also receive more playing time as a useful depth piece, but beyond that, options are limited.

Armstead would have been an immediate upgrade. He's got experience, size, power, and a high football IQ. Jacksonville obviously saw this too, willing to take on the cap number in the final year of his deal to avoid any more rumors about his status.

There will be other options who become available before the Panthers get to their Week 1 clash against the Chicago Bears. Morgan will keep a close eye on developments and strike with conviction if he believes more is required. Much will also depend on Wharton, who's expected back at some point in 2026, but there's no confirmed timeline right now.

Time will tell on all fronts, but it seems Armstead will no longer be a possible option.