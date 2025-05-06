Panthers pulled off a draft steal that has an ESPN expert buzzing

Dan Morgan's second draft class received rave reviews from the media. One pick, in particular, was hailed as a potential steal for the Carolina Panthers relatively late in the process.

The Panthers spent the offseason trying to find the right balance. Morgan's investments in free agency centered on improving Ejiro Evero's historically bad defense, and rightfully so. This provided the front-office leader with the freedom to address Carolina's supporting cast around improving quarterback Bryce Young during the draft.

Tetairoa McMillan gained the majority of headlines as the No. 8 overall pick. However, Louis Riddick from ESPN believes Jimmy Horn Jr. can be a surprise that most teams don't see coming with a smooth transition over the summer.

Jimmy Horn Jr. could be a potential steal for the Carolina Panthers

Horn was Carolina's final pick at No. 208 overall in the sixth round. The former Colorado standout isn't the biggest physically, but he can make things happen with the football in his hands. If head coach Dave Canales schemes things up effectively for the wideout, he could have a great impact on the offensive rotation.

Nobody should expect miracles from Horn initially. Sticking him on the outside and hoping for the best isn't going to cut it. The Panthers need to get creative with the player, moving him around in motion to potentially exploit mismatches when they arise. It's a complex riddle Canales must solve, but there is a lot to like about this pick becoming a rough diamond with some promise attached.

There's a lot to like about Horn's ability as a route runner when given some extra space. He won't be able to cope with press coverage, but he's got the extensive route tree and manipulation skills to emerge as a dependable weapon sooner than expected.

If it takes Horn a little extra time to impose himself on the offensive rotation, the Panthers can deploy him as a kick returner. This is an area where he thrived in college, thanks in no small part to his vision and low center of gravity. That's not a bad consolation prize while other parts of his game develop.

It didn't cost the Panthers much to find out for sure if Horn has what it takes. He comes highly recommended by Colorado's coaches, with Warren Sapp among those who've lavished praise on the player for his toughness and playmaking prowess. Hopefully, this trend continues in the pros, and learning from two-time Pro Bowl wideout Adam Thielen makes this a fantastic landing spot.

Horn's progress should be monitored closely over the summer. If everything goes well, he'll get a shot.

