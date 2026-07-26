Panthers quickly finding out what the NFL already knew about Kenny Pickett

The Carolina Panthers opted for a change in direction this offseason when they made Kenny Pickett their backup quarterback, trading veteran Andy Dalton to the Philadelphia Eagles. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales wanted a higher-upside project to develop behind Bryce Young, and they felt there was something left to salvage here.

But the early returns have not been promising.

Pickett has reportedly found life a little difficult this offseason. He struggled to make an impact over Carolina's early offseason program, and this trend has continued over the opening stages of training camp. There is still a long way to go, but it's not hard to be a little concerned.

Kenny Pickett needs to step things after struggling early at Carolina Panthers camp

Reporters in attendance have noted Pickett's disappointing performances so far. The 2022 first-round pick out of Pittsburgh is too careless with the football, and he is not going through his progressions effectively enough. That's a dangerous combination, and if the same lackluster consistency continues when the pads go on, the Panthers have a big problem on their hands.

In an ideal world, Pickett won't see the field for anything more than Carolina's preseason slate. Young is the guy, and he is working hard to get a lucrative contract extension in Year 4 of his professional career. For all the concerns about his size before the draft, he's been highly durable. If that continues this season, his understudy will be nothing more than a support system.

However, the Panthers still need Pickett to be ready if the worst-case scenario befalls them. And based on the reports surfacing this summer, he's got a long way to go before confidence increases.

Pickett hasn't come close to meeting the expectations typically expected of a first-round selection. His time with the Pittsburgh Steelers fell flat, and he didn't do enough to stick around with either the Eagles or Las Vegas Raiders. He's now touted as a career backup, which still pays well. But asking him to be anything more seems unrealistic.

The Panthers will go as far as Young takes them this season. Pickett will make the team as QB2, and Carolina will be hoping it stays that way.

Watching how Pickett performs in pads and during the preseason will tell those in power more. But after deciding not to bring in another quarterback following Will Grier's retirement, any subpar efforts might just prompt Morgan to shift course to cover his bases.

Let's hope Pickett can pick things up. Otherwise, the Panthers may have to find someone who can.